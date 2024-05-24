Global Gaffers Tape Market Size To Exceed USD 3.96 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.91%

New York, United States , May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gaffers Tape Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 1.85 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.96 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Gaffers tape, also known as gaff tape or gaffers’ tape, is a heavy-duty, flexible adhesive tape that is commonly used in the entertainment business for stage, film, and television production. It is also utilised in industries like as construction, photography, and automotive maintenance. The increasing demand for tape across a wide range of sectors has propelled the market to steady expansion over the years. The extensive use of e-commerce, stricter global waste legislation, and increasing consumer knowledge of the need for sustainability are just a few of the many variables that have contributed to the current rapid rate of change. To survive the unprecedented shift that CEOs are experiencing, next-generation industry leaders must modernise and future-proof their organisational structures and marketing strategies. Many gaffer tape players will put their skills to the test as transformational shifts occur. However, firms that successfully adapt to these changes will have plenty of room to grow. The first step towards overcoming adversity is to build one's resilience. Resilient businesses exhibit features that enable them to recover swiftly and prosper again. Increase the quantity of resources for the gaffers’ tape; such elements are boosting market expansion in the forecast period. However, Price competition from low-cost alternatives, such as imported tapes, has the potential to stifle market growth for more expensive gaffers’ tape items. Finally, environmental rules and concerns may prevent the usage of gaffer tape that contains hazardous compounds or is non-biodegradable.

Global Gaffers Tape Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material Type (Cloth Gaffers Tape and Polyethylene Gaffers Tape), By Application (Cable and Wire Bundling, Temporary Floor Marking, Equipment and Tool Securing, and Others), By End-Users (Entertainment Industry, Construction and Maintenance, Automotive Industry, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The polyethylene gaffers tape segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global gaffers’ tape market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the material type, the global gaffers tape market is categorized into cloth gaffers tape and polyethylene gaffers tape. Among these, the polyethylene gaffers tape segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global gaffers’ tape market during the anticipation timeframe. It is designed for use in the entertainment industry, where light reflection is an issue, but it can also be used in other applications where cloth duct tape is used. Since it has high-strength, non-reflective matte finished backing that is conformable, weather resistant, and easy to tear by hand.

The equipment and tool securing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the global gaffers tape market is categorized into cable and wire bundling, temporary floor marking, equipment and tool securing, and others. Among these, the equipment and tool securing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Anyone can use gaff tape to secure equipment while avoiding glare or interfering with lighting. Professional gaffers frequently use gaffer tape to attach lights to background stands.

The entertainment industry segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global gaffers tape market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the end users, the global gaffers tape market is categorized into entertainment industry, construction and maintenance, automotive industry, and others. Among these, the entertainment industry segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global gaffers tape market during the anticipation timeframe. Gaffer tape has great adhesive properties. This tape is utilised in the entertainment industry to assist the lighting team, repair props and equipment, fasten cameras, and mark locations. Gaffer tape has many benefits, including not reflecting light.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global gaffers tape market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global gaffers’ tape market over the anticipation timeframe. Population growth, as well as the government's infrastructure development and urbanisation goals, are driving the construction industry forward. Aside from that, basic materials such as PVC and polypropylene are widely available. China is likely to drive demand for gaffers’ tape in Asia-Pacific. China is expected to follow Japan in the gaffers’ tape market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global gaffers’ tape market during the anticipation timeframe. The United States and Canada lead the way in North America's dominance of the worldwide gaffers’ tape business. The region benefits from a dynamic economy, technical advancements, and a robust customer base with considerable purchasing power.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies covered::3M, Tesa SE, Pro Tapes, Tour Supply, Polyken, Shurtape Technologies, Gaff Tapes, Gaffer Power Inc, Brown Tape Products, Can-Do National Tape, Others, and Other Key Vendors

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Bron Tapes, LLC, a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired GaffTech, Inc, a maker of floor tape and tape applicators based in Seattle. GaffTech was founded in 2014 by former gaffers wanting to improve efficiency and lessen the physical strain of handtaping. They developed the GaffGun Tape Applicator and GaffGun Tapes.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global gaffers tape market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Gaffers Tape Market, By Material Type

Cloth Gaffers Tape

Polyethylene Gaffers Tape

Global Gaffers Tape Market, By Application

Cable and Wire Bundling

Temporary Floor Marking

Equipment and Tool Securing

Others

Global Gaffers Tape Market, By End User

Entertainment Industry

Construction and Maintenance

Automotive Industry

Others

Global Gaffers Tape Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



