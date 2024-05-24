Global $1.2 Bn Air-to-Air Refueling Market Outlook, 2024-2030, Featuring Competitive Analysis of Cobham, Eaton, Airbus, Boeing, GE Aviation

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air-to-Air Refueling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air-to-air refueling market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automated refueling system, escalation in the acquisition of combat aircraft, and rising advancement of sophisticated aerial tankers. The future of the global air-to-air refueling market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global air-to-air refueling by type, system, aircraft type, end use, and region.



Air-to-Air Refueling Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Manned

Unmanned

Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Probe & Drogue

Boom Refueling

Autonomous

Air-to-Air Refueling Market by Aircraft Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Air-to-Air Refueling Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

OEM

Aftermarket

Air-to-Air Refueling Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Air-to-Air Refueling Market Insights

Manned will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, OEM will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Some of the air-to-air refueling companies profiled in this report include:

Cobham

Eaton

Airbus

Boeing

GE Aviation

Features of the Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market

Market Size Estimates: Air-to-air refueling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Air-to-air refueling market size by various segments, such as by type, system, aircraft type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Air-to-air refueling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, systems, aircraft types, end uses, and regions for the air-to-air refueling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the air-to-air refueling market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2c75k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.