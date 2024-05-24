European Avionics MRO Market Forecast, 2028: A Projected $945 Million Opportunity Dominated by Thales Group, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Avionics MRO Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European avionics MRO market is likely to grow at a promising CAGR of 2.1% in the long run to reach US$ 945 Million in 2028.

Based on the aircraft type, the European avionics MRO market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional jets, and turboprops. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing aircraft in the market during the forecast period. Narrow-body aircraft constitute the majority of the commercial aircraft fleet in Europe. Airlines operating in the region rely heavily on these aircraft for their short-haul and regional flight operations. It is anticipated that the production rates of various narrow-body aircraft will witness an upsurge, consequently, leading to a substantial increase in market demand in the forthcoming years, for instance, during the first quarter of 2023, a total of 67 single-aisle aircraft were delivered in the European region.



Based on the application type, the market is segmented into navigation/communication, weather/mission radar, flight recorders, electronic flight displays, flight management systems, and others. Navigation/communication is expected to remain the dominant application in the market during the forecast period fuelled by rapidly evolving advancements in communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) technologies. In addition to that, Aging aircraft, system upgrades, and strict regulatory requirements are expected to increase the demand for MRO of these components. Electronic flight displays are anticipated to experience rapid growth, primarily due to the growing demand for advanced and high-resolution displays, which enhance readability and reduce pilot workload.



In terms of sub-regions, Western Europe is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for avionics MRO in Europe during the forecast period driven by the presence of a huge number of MRO providers and airlines in the region (more than 30 avionics MRO providers in the UK including big players such as STG Aerospace, Ametek MRO, and Air Atlanta Aviaservices). The Russia-Ukraine war played a major role in the dominance of Western Europe as most of the global players and OEMs backed off from Russia, the biggest market in Eastern Europe to other Eastern and Western European countries.



Recent Market JVs and Acquisitions



A fair number of strategic alliances including M&As, JVs, etc. have been performed over the past few years:

In November 2023, Panasonic Avionics Corporation entered into a strategic partnership with Sky Perfect JSAT (JSAT) to bolster their in-flight connectivity (IFC) capabilities and partnered with Airbus on a high-bandwidth connectivity solution.

In October 2023, Ametek MRO merged Avtech Avionics & Instruments with Muirhead Avionics to form a top-tier European facility.

In April 2023, Honeywell Aerospace expanded its partnership with AJW Group, making them their sole aftermarket distributor for all Honeywell B787 mechanical and avionics line replacement units.

COVID-19 Impact

In the year 2020, the sudden outburst of the pandemic affected the entire aviation industry in terms of both, production, and services. Avionics MRO relies on the global supply chain and the disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic, leading to delays in parts availability and logistics challenges. In addition to that, changing geopolitical conditions also impacted the recovery trajectory of the overall commercial aerospace industry, which, in turn, has impacted the recovery of its stakeholders including MRO providers in the year 2021.



Avionics MRO, a sizeable market, could not escape from such trends and witnessed a colossal decline of over 40% in 2020 amid the pandemic. However, the industry gradually rebounded in 2021 and it is estimated that the MRO industry is likely to regain its pre-covid stage by 2024. Later at the beginning of 2023, the Russo-Ukraine war affected the avionics MRO market in Europe, especially Eastern Europe in terms of supply chain, and OEM sanctions resulted in major players backing off from the country. Furthermore, an incessant shift from Russia to other European countries is likely to give impetus to the demand for MRO services.



Key Players



The following are the key players in the European avionics MRO market:

Thales Group

Honeywell International

Collins Aerospace

Lufthansa Technik AG

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Ametek MRO

Cobham Aerospace Communications

Diehl Aviation

