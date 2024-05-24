Aircraft Electrical Solid-State Power Controller (SSPC) Market Size, Trends, and Competitive Analysis (2024-2032) Featuring Safran Group, Collins Aerospace, TransDigm Group, GE Aviation

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Electrical Solid-State Power Controller (SSPC) Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft electrical solid-state power controller or SSPC market was valued at US$ 263 million in 2023 and registered a healthy growth of 5% during 2024-2032.



Recent tribulations in the industry caused a stroke of bad luck not just for the aircraft SSPCs market stakeholders, but for the entire aerospace realm. During the past few years, the industry struggled to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 thunderstorm. The existing dark clouds of the B737 MAX grounding acted as hay to the fire. The grave impact of this struggle was evident in the aircraft SSPCs market during 2020-2021. However, the last few years have been a journey toward a slow and steady recovery. This has posed 2024 as a year full of ample opportunities and growth.

Aircraft Insights: Commercial aircraft accounted for the largest market share



Based on the aircraft type, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, and UAV. Commercial aircraft are expected to remain at the forefront and grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. Both Airbus and Boeing finished 2023 with a bang, with Airbus breaking three industry records. For the year 2023, Airbus received 2,319 gross orders and delivered 735 aircraft. Boeing on the other hand received 1,456 gross orders and delivered 528 aircraft.



Phase Insights: Three-phase SSPC accounted for the largest market share



Based on the phase type, the market is segmented into single-phase SSPCs and three-phase SSPCs. Between these phase types, three-phase SSPC is expected to remain the dominant phase-type in the market during the forecast period. Single-phase SSPCs are suitable for smaller aircraft or sub-systems of large aircraft. Three-phase SSPCs are designed to handle higher electrical power as compared to single-phase SSPCs; hence, they are suitable for large aircraft and crucial applications where high-power management is required.



Regional Trends: North America accounted for the largest market share



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft SSPCs during the forecast period. North America and Europe steered the market with a collective share of >75% in 2023. The favored place for aircraft manufacturing, North America grabbed the biggest chunk of the market and is likely to maintain its undeniable dominance till 2032. Airbus surpassed Boeing in terms of deliveries, winning the deliveries crown for the fifth consecutive year. This ultimately fuels the European market. Key thrust-bearer for North America: the USA, for Europe: France and Germany, and for Asia-Pacific: China and India. Emerging players in Asia-Pacific, such as Shanghai HYJAS Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies, and YoungPoong Electronics Co., Ltd., are fueling the long-term region's growth.



Key Players



The following are the key players in the aircraft SSPCs market:

Safran Group

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

TransDigm Group (Leach International Corporation)

GE Aviation

Recent Product Developments



Key focus areas for leading players include lightweight and compact designs and the ability to function efficiently at high power.



Recent Market JVs and Acquisitions

2023: Safran acquired Thales' aeronautical electrical systems business

2019: TransDigm acquired Leach International Corporation

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary: A Bird's Eye View of the Market



2. Market Environment Analysis: Study of Factors Affecting Market Dynamics

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis (Identification of Key Players/Materials across the Value Chain)

2.2. PEST Analysis (List of All Factors Directly or Indirectly Affecting the Market Demand)

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis (Current and Future Lifecycle Stage of the Market)

2.4. Key Trends (Key Industry as well as Market Trends Shaping the Market Dynamics)

2.5. Market Drivers (Study of Drivers and their Short- and Long-Term Impacts)

2.6. Market Challenges (Study of Factors Hindrance the Adoption/Growth)



3. Aircraft SSPCs Market Assessment (2018-2032) (US$ Million)

3.1. Aircraft SSPCs Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Market Scenario Analysis: Growth Trajectories in Different Market Conditions

3.3. COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Expected Recovery Curve



4. Aircraft SSPCs Market Segments' Analysis (2018-2032) (US$ Million)

4.1. Aircraft-Type Analysis

4.1.1. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.2. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.3. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.4. Helicopters: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.1.6. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2. Phase-Type Analysis

4.2.1. Single-Phase SSPCs: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.2.2. Three-Phase SSPCs: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Fit-Type Analysis

4.3.1. OE: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3.2. Aftermarket: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Regional Analysis

4.4.1. North American Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market: Country Analysis

4.4.2. The USA's Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.3. Canadian Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.4. Mexican Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.5. European Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market: Country Analysis

4.4.6. German Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.7. French Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.8. Russian Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.9. The UK's Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.10. RoE's Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.11. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market: Country Analysis

4.4.12. Indian Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.13. Chinese Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.14. Japanese Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.15. RoAP's Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.16. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market: Country Analysis

4.4.17. Brazilian Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.18. Saudi Arabian Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)

4.4.19. Other Aircraft Electrical SSPCs Market T&F (US$ Million)



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Degree of Competition (Current Stage of Competition based on Market Consolidation)

5.2. Competitive Landscape (Benchmarking of Key Players in Crucial Parameters)

5.3. Market Share Analysis (Key Players and their Respective Shares)

5.4. Product Portfolio Mapping (Map their Presence in Different Market Categories)

5.5. Key Target Areas for Product Developments (Understand the Industry Focus while Developments)

5.6. M&As, JVs, Collaborations, Strategic Alliances, etc. (Map All the Major M&As and JVs)

5.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis (A Bird's Eye View of the Overall Competitive Landscape)



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Phase Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Fit Type

6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Region

6.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Country

6.2. Emerging Trends (Key Trends that May Shape the Market Dynamics in the Future)

6.3. Key Strategic Implications (Changing Market Dynamics and their Key Implications)

6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs) (Identifying Some Factors that May Help Companies to Gain Business)



7. Company Profiles of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. Safran S.A.

7.2. Collins Aerospace

7.3. GE Aerospace

7.4. TransDigm Group (Leach International Corporation)

7.5. AMETEK Inc.

7.6. Data Device Corporation

7.7. Sensitron Semiconductor

7.8. Polarity Inc.



8. Appendix

8.1. Market Numbers

8.2. Segmentations

8.3. Abbreviation

8.4. Currency Exchange

8.5. Disclaimer

8.6. Copyright

