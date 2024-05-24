The Global Market for Altimeter Sensors, 2018-2023 and 2024-2030: Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis of Honeywell, Adafruit, PASCO Scientific, Sea & Sun Technology, and More

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Altimeter Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global altimeter sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are increasing appeal for adventure sports among the youth demographic, swift growth of the aviation sector across various economies, and elevated need for precise and timely navigation services. The future of the global altimeter sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and consumer goods markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global altimeter sensor by technology, end-use industry, and region.



Altimeter Sensor Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Barometric Altimeter

GPS Altimeter

Radar Altimeter

Altimeter Sensor Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Altimeter Sensor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Altimeter Sensor Market Insights

Radar technology expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Aerospace & defense expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

List of Altimeter Sensor Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies altimeter sensor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the altimeter sensor companies profiled in this report include:

Acteon

Adafruit Industries

AMSYS

Honeywell International

HOPE Microelectronics

Jolly Logic

Parallax

PASCO Scientific

Sea & Sun Technology

Shenzhen Hope Microelectronics

Features of the Global Altimeter Sensor Market

Market Size Estimates: Altimeter sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Altimeter sensor market size by technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Altimeter sensor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technologies, end use industries, and regions for the altimeter sensor market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the altimeter sensor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

