Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Forecasted to Surge to US$ 37.7 Billion by 2032

The global mobile anti-malware market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.15% during 2023-2032.



The global mobile anti-malware market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.15% during 2023-2032.



Increasing usage of smartphones and the internet is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Since malware gets loaded on a device through the internet, increasing usage of the same exposes a device and heightens the risk of malware attacks. Furthermore, the rising trend of using cloud storage and the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms have enhanced the dependency of users on smartphones, thus making the devices more vulnerable to malware attacks. Malware also attacks through sources that have unauthorized codes such as certain social media websites and e-mail spam. Therefore, cases of personal data-breaches and cloud data breaches are significantly driving the demand for mobile anti-malware programs.



Moreover, technological advancements leading to the development of more user-centric features is also favoring the growth of the market. Other factors driving the product demand include rising disposable incomes and growing trend of digitization. The rising adoption rate of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology among organizations, which necessitates the installation of anti-malware to prevent unauthorized user access and data theft, is also expected to create a positive outlook for the market.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ahn Labs, Avast Software, Avira, BitDefender, Doctor Web, Emsisoft, F-Secure, Kaspersky, Lookout Inc., Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos, Symantec, etc.



