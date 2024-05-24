Mental and Behavioral Digital Health Platforms and Solutions Market Forecast and Growth Opportunities to 2028 - Transformational Growth Facing Post-pandemic Changes and Challenges

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Mental and Behavioral Digital Health Platforms and Solutions, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pandemic years left different learnings in terms of mental and behavioral health. The isolation addressed the migration of patients with different needs and conditions from on-site treatments to digital platforms and solutions, highlighting benefits and challenges for providers and users. The main pivotal change is a new, holistic mental and behavioral health comprehension that makes it possible to approach patients closely and acutely, building trust in health tech.
The awareness that physical health has the same importance as mental and behavioral health has a significant impact on day-to-day activities, wellness, social relationships, self-development, work performance, and life quality, leading healthcare to offer integral solutions such as iCBT and digital therapeutics (DTx), where patients have agency in the decisions on their programs and treatments, and telehealth and telepsychiatry - powerful tools for prevention, attention, and monitoring of different mental illnesses.
Several existing and in-development technologies are adapting to this shift. The expected trend for the upcoming years is growing revenue, making this industry more attractive. Meanwhile, growth performance faces challenges such as macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical chaos, post-pandemic recession, difficulties in obtaining funding and investments, hard regulatory frameworks, and investor concerns about succeeding in terms of business models, return on investment, and technology-related issues.
This landscape and market maturity are not a restriction to growth. Opportunities that will lead transformational growth include integrated business models and retail, mental and behavioral health apps, digital solutions for the pediatric population and women's mental health, pharmaceuticals, and care home and chronic care.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Diversification of Business Models and Retail Inclusion
- Mental and Behavioral Health Apps
- Tailored Solutions for Women's Mental Health
- Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions for Pediatric Population
- Pharma Solutions
- Care Home and Chronic Care
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Findings
- Segmentation
- Conceptual Framework of Mental and Behavioral Health
- Mental and Behavioral Health: Numbers and Demographics
- Women's Life Stages and Mental Health Support
- Integrated Approach in Digital Mental and Behavioral Health
- The Types of Digital Platforms for Mental Health Therapy
- Health Tech Approach to Mental Health Through Devices
- Investment and Funding Landscape
- Consolidated Mental and Behavioral Apps
- Mental Health Apps and Data Security and Privacy Concerns
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: iCBT and DTx
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Telehealth and Telepsychiatry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Tools
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kftunn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.