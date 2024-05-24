Mental and Behavioral Digital Health Platforms and Solutions Market Forecast and Growth Opportunities to 2028 - Transformational Growth Facing Post-pandemic Changes and Challenges

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Mental and Behavioral Digital Health Platforms and Solutions, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pandemic years left different learnings in terms of mental and behavioral health. The isolation addressed the migration of patients with different needs and conditions from on-site treatments to digital platforms and solutions, highlighting benefits and challenges for providers and users. The main pivotal change is a new, holistic mental and behavioral health comprehension that makes it possible to approach patients closely and acutely, building trust in health tech.

The awareness that physical health has the same importance as mental and behavioral health has a significant impact on day-to-day activities, wellness, social relationships, self-development, work performance, and life quality, leading healthcare to offer integral solutions such as iCBT and digital therapeutics (DTx), where patients have agency in the decisions on their programs and treatments, and telehealth and telepsychiatry - powerful tools for prevention, attention, and monitoring of different mental illnesses.

Several existing and in-development technologies are adapting to this shift. The expected trend for the upcoming years is growing revenue, making this industry more attractive. Meanwhile, growth performance faces challenges such as macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical chaos, post-pandemic recession, difficulties in obtaining funding and investments, hard regulatory frameworks, and investor concerns about succeeding in terms of business models, return on investment, and technology-related issues.

This landscape and market maturity are not a restriction to growth. Opportunities that will lead transformational growth include integrated business models and retail, mental and behavioral health apps, digital solutions for the pediatric population and women's mental health, pharmaceuticals, and care home and chronic care.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Diversification of Business Models and Retail Inclusion

Mental and Behavioral Health Apps

Tailored Solutions for Women's Mental Health

Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions for Pediatric Population

Pharma Solutions

Care Home and Chronic Care

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Findings

Segmentation

Conceptual Framework of Mental and Behavioral Health

Mental and Behavioral Health: Numbers and Demographics

Women's Life Stages and Mental Health Support

Integrated Approach in Digital Mental and Behavioral Health

The Types of Digital Platforms for Mental Health Therapy

Health Tech Approach to Mental Health Through Devices

Investment and Funding Landscape

Consolidated Mental and Behavioral Apps

Mental Health Apps and Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: iCBT and DTx

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Telehealth and Telepsychiatry

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Tools

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

