Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecasts to 2029: Molecular Diagnostics Unleash Growth Opportunities, Steering Innovation Personalized Medicine

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molecular diagnostic market will experience significant growth due to a broad range of factors, such as increased demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of cancer cases, and the swift evolution of technological capabilities.



Technological advancements, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), digital PCR, and next-generation sequencing (NGS), have improved molecular testing accuracy and productivity, enabling personalized treatment.



The forecast analysis is segmented by region and by application. The latter includes infectious disease testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, and other molecular diagnostics. The forecasts for this industry use a qualitative approach for the growth opportunity analyses due to methodological constraints.



The growing prevalence of cancer has accelerated the need for advanced molecular diagnostic tools, while the rise in chronic diseases, the modernization of government healthcare, and the growing demand for personalized medicine will contribute to the significant growth anticipated in the molecular diagnostics industry. Focused healthcare regulations and substantial R&D investments facilitate this expansion.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Advancements in Point-of-care Testing

Personalized Cancer Treatment Unveiling Genetic Markers and Therapies

Leveraging Next-gen Molecular Diagnostics Technologies for Biomarker Development and Companion Diagnostics Integration

Enhancing Home Health Monitoring

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Global Molecular Diagnostics Application Segmentation

Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Global Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Forecast Analysis

Global Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis by Technology

Global Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Forecast by Application

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Global Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Share by Player

Global Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Share Analysis

Key Competitors

Competitive Mapping by Molecular Diagnostics Offering

Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Notable M&A

Companies to Watch

Molecular Diagnostics Companies to Watch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m168ju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.