Battery Chemistries in Electric Two-wheelers Strategic Analysis and Growth Opportunities: Increasing Second-life Use Cases for Electric Two-wheeler Batteries

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Battery Chemistries in Electric Two-wheelers and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the electric vehicle (EV) industry gathers momentum, the importance of cost, performance, safety, and durability of battery chemistry and technology also increases. Among EVs, the electric two-wheeler (E2W) space is the fastest growing worldwide, with innovations in battery chemistry for E2Ws expected to impact vehicle cost and performance, thus accelerating its adoption.
Lead acid and lithium-ion battery chemistries are the most used in E2Ws. Advanced battery chemistries like sodium-ion and solid-state are also in development and under exploration by E2W industry participants globally.
This analysis explores current battery chemistries used for E2Ws, their performance characteristics, and their impact on vehicle performance; current battery trends and technologies; advanced batteries under development; and growth opportunities for EV stakeholders.
The study period is 2021-2030, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2030 as the forecast period.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Set Up Gigafactories
- Expand Battery Recycling Infrastructure
- Increase Second-life Use Cases for Electric Two-wheeler Batteries
Company Coverage Includes:
- Enevate Corp
- Huayu New Energy Technology
- ProLogium Technology
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Battery Chemistries for E2Ws: Key Takeaways
- Battery Technology Roadmap
- E2W Battery Evolution
- Comparison of Key Battery Chemistries in E2Ws
- Energy Density vs. Cycle Life of Battery Chemistry
- Cost Comparison of Raw Material
- Lithium-ion Battery Pack Price Analysis
- Current Global Supply of Lithium-ion Batteries/Cells for Key E2W OEMs
- OEM Adoption of Current vs Future Battery Chemistries
- E2W OEMs' Engagement in Battery Technologies by Region
- Key E2W OEMs: List of Their Battery Manufacturers and Investments/Partnerships
- Battery Chemistries Used by Providers of Global Battery Swapping Solutions
- Global Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers Diversifying into New Chemistries for EVs
- Analysis of Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers Diversifying to New Chemistries
- Key Existing and Emerging Global Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Facilities
- Risk Assessment of Battery/Cell Production Based on Chemistries
- Existing Battery Chemistry Comparison Across Key E2W Models
- Regional Bifurcation of Existing Battery Chemistries for E2W
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Battery Chemistries for E2Ws
- Battery Chemistry: Definition & Components
- Importance of Battery Chemistries in E2W Battery
- Types of Key Battery Chemistries for E2Ws
Lead-acid Batteries
- Performance Characteristics
- Pros and Cons
- Top Players for Lead-acid Batteries in E2Ws
- Regulatory Landscape
Lithium-ion Batteries
- Performance Comparison of Lithium-ion Battery Chemistry Materials
- Types of Lithium Batteries that E2Ws Use
- NMC Battery: Performance Characteristics
- NMC Battery: Pros and Cons
- LFP Battery: Performance Characteristics
- LFP Battery: Pros and Cons
- E2W Batteries: Selected Lithium-ion Cell Manufacturers
- Regulatory Landscape for Lithium-ion Batteries
- Recent Investments by Key Global Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers
- Case Study: Lithium-ion Battery - Enevate Corp
Emerging Battery Chemistries
- Sodium-ion Battery: Performance Characteristics
- Sodium-ion Battery: Pros and Cons
- Top Players for Sodium-ion Battery
- Key Projects by E2W OEMs in Sodium-ion Batteries
- Case Study: Sodium-ion Battery - Huayu New Energy Technology
- Solid-state Battery: Performance Characteristics
- Solid-state Battery: Pros and Cons
- Top Players for Solid-state Battery
- Key Projects by E2W OEMs for Solid-state Batteries
- Case Study: Solid-state Battery - ProLogium Technology
E2W Battery Chemistries: Innovative Technologies & Trends
- Battery Technologies for E2Ws
- Battery Chemistry Trends for E2Ws
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzw60t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.