Global Marketing Automation Business Report 2024-2030 - Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust Opportunities

Global Marketing Automation Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Marketing Automation estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Cloud Deployment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the On-Premise Deployment segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

As digital marketing becomes mainstream, the importance and indispensability of marketing automation technologies will continue to grow. Recent market activities highlight significant innovations and the involvement of world-renowned brands in advancing these technologies.

Social media marketing is becoming mainstream, making the adoption of automation technology solutions timely and relevant. The popularity of social media marketing automation is increasing due to its efficiency and effectiveness in managing large-scale campaigns. The spectacular rise in eCommerce and mCommerce further strengthens the business case for marketing automation, with e-commerce vendors increasingly adopting email automation technology and solutions.

The sheer size of email users worldwide makes email marketing a potent outreach strategy, driving its adoption among marketers. Voice-based marketing automation (VBMA) is also gaining momentum, particularly with the deployment of cutting-edge interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. Customer service automation is emerging as a crucial step in shaping brand experiences, and automated telemarketing is gaining favor for its efficiency.

In the healthcare industry, consumerism drives the demand for IVR, with prescription refills through IVR becoming prominent in the competitive pharmaceutical retail market. The role of big data in marketing automation is expanding, enabling more personalized and targeted marketing efforts. Chatbots and virtual assistants are rising in popularity, providing efficient customer service and engagement. Additionally, machine learning and AI-assisted platforms are increasingly being used to personalize customer experiences, further enhancing the effectiveness of marketing automation strategies.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Marketing Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 696 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Social Media Marketing Becomes Mainstream, the Time is Ripe for Adopting Automation Technology Solutions

Here's Why Social Media Marketing Automation is Gaining Popularity

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Marketing Automation

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

e-Commerce Vendors Step Up Adoption of Email Automation Technology & Solutions

The Sheer Size of Email Users Makes Email Marketing a Potent Marketing Outreach Strategy

Voice-Based Marketing Automation (VBMA) Gains Momentum with Cutting Edge IVR Solutions

Customer Service Automation is the First Step Towards Shaping Brand Experiences

Automated Telemarketing Gains in Favor

Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry

Prescription Refills Through IVR Gains Prominence in the Competitive Pharmaceutical Retail Market

Big Data's Role in Marketing Automation Gets Bigger

Chatbots or Virtual Assistants Rise Tall Over the Horizon

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize Customer Experiences

Cloud-Based Marketing Automation to Gain Prominence as Businesses Increasingly Reach Out Customers Via Digital Channels

Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust Opportunities for Mobile Marketing Automation

Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory Growth Outlook 2019 Through 2025

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

