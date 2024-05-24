Global Marketing Automation Business Report 2024-2030 - Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust Opportunities

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Marketing Automation Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Marketing Automation estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Cloud Deployment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the On-Premise Deployment segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
As digital marketing becomes mainstream, the importance and indispensability of marketing automation technologies will continue to grow. Recent market activities highlight significant innovations and the involvement of world-renowned brands in advancing these technologies.
Social media marketing is becoming mainstream, making the adoption of automation technology solutions timely and relevant. The popularity of social media marketing automation is increasing due to its efficiency and effectiveness in managing large-scale campaigns. The spectacular rise in eCommerce and mCommerce further strengthens the business case for marketing automation, with e-commerce vendors increasingly adopting email automation technology and solutions.
The sheer size of email users worldwide makes email marketing a potent outreach strategy, driving its adoption among marketers. Voice-based marketing automation (VBMA) is also gaining momentum, particularly with the deployment of cutting-edge interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. Customer service automation is emerging as a crucial step in shaping brand experiences, and automated telemarketing is gaining favor for its efficiency.
In the healthcare industry, consumerism drives the demand for IVR, with prescription refills through IVR becoming prominent in the competitive pharmaceutical retail market. The role of big data in marketing automation is expanding, enabling more personalized and targeted marketing efforts. Chatbots and virtual assistants are rising in popularity, providing efficient customer service and engagement. Additionally, machine learning and AI-assisted platforms are increasingly being used to personalize customer experiences, further enhancing the effectiveness of marketing automation strategies.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Marketing Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|696
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Marketing Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Rise of Digital Advertising Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Marketing Automation Strategies
- As Digital Marketing Becomes Mainstream, Marketing Automation Technologies Will Grow in Importance & Indispensability: Global Opportunity for Digital Advertising and Marketing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Marketing Automation - Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Social Media Marketing Becomes Mainstream, the Time is Ripe for Adopting Automation Technology Solutions
- Here's Why Social Media Marketing Automation is Gaining Popularity
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Marketing Automation
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- e-Commerce Vendors Step Up Adoption of Email Automation Technology & Solutions
- The Sheer Size of Email Users Makes Email Marketing a Potent Marketing Outreach Strategy
- Voice-Based Marketing Automation (VBMA) Gains Momentum with Cutting Edge IVR Solutions
- Customer Service Automation is the First Step Towards Shaping Brand Experiences
- Automated Telemarketing Gains in Favor
- Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry
- Prescription Refills Through IVR Gains Prominence in the Competitive Pharmaceutical Retail Market
- Big Data's Role in Marketing Automation Gets Bigger
- Chatbots or Virtual Assistants Rise Tall Over the Horizon
- Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize Customer Experiences
- Cloud-Based Marketing Automation to Gain Prominence as Businesses Increasingly Reach Out Customers Via Digital Channels
- Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust Opportunities for Mobile Marketing Automation
- Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory Growth Outlook 2019 Through 2025
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
