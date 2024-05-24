Automotive Infotainment Market Set to Surpass $20 Billion in 2024, with Strong Revenue Growth Predicted to 2034

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Infotainment Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Automotive Infotainment Market, is set to surpass US$20 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Growth of Electric & Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Market



The growth of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles is reshaping the automotive industry, with a profound impact on the in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) market. As the automotive landscape evolves towards electrification and automation, there is a growing demand for advanced IVI systems that cater to the unique requirements and preferences of EV and AV users.

One key aspect driving the growth of IVI systems in electric vehicles is the integration with electric powertrains. EV-specific features such as range monitoring, battery status updates, and charging station navigation are essential components of modern IVI systems for electric vehicles. These systems provide real-time information on battery performance, charging infrastructure, and energy consumption, alleviating range anxiety and enhancing the overall driving experience for EV owners. As the automotive industry continues to embrace electrification and automation, automotive infotainment will play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobility.



High Cost of Infotainment Systems Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



The integration of advanced technologies into infotainment systems, such as high-resolution displays, touchscreen interfaces, connectivity features, and software development, significantly inflates production costs. Consequently, vehicles equipped with sophisticated infotainment systems often come with higher retail prices, making them less affordable for certain consumers. A notable constraint in the in-vehicle infotainment market is the added expense of annual service subscriptions.

Informational services like satellite radio, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspots, roadside assistance, and real-time traffic data typically require yearly subscriptions, often starting with a free trial. While the initial cost may seem manageable, it accumulates over time, contributing to the overall expense of vehicle ownership and maintenance. Additionally, there are extra costs associated with subscription models and software upgrades, further burdening consumers financially.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Modernisation in Technology

Growing Smartphone Requirement

Growth of Electric & Autonomous Vehicles

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of Infotainment System

Shortage of Infrastructure Support

Growing Security & Safety Risk

Market Opportunities

Advancement in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Increasing Government Regulations for Traffic Safety

Expansion of Autonomous Driving

Key Questions Answered

How is the automotive infotainment market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the automotive infotainment market?

How will each automotive infotainment submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each automotive infotainment submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading automotive infotainment markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the automotive infotainment projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of automotive infotainment projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the automotive infotainment market?

Where is the automotive infotainment market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising automotive infotainment prices and recent developments.

Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Application

Navigation

Media

Communication

Payment Services

Telematics

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Automotive Infotainment Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Bose Corporation

Continental

Denso Ten

Faurecia Clarion Co.

HARMAN International Industries

Hyundai Mobis

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Pioneer

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

Sony Corporation

Tesla

TomTom International

Visteon

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for the Automotive Infotainment Market, with forecasts for distribution channel, vehicle type, application, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 20 key national markets

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Automotive Infotainment Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1ach5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.