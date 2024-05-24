Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of the World's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers: Daimler, Volvo, Traton, PACCAR, Iveco

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers: Daimler, Volvo, Traton, PACCAR, Iveco - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a Comparative SWOT and Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 5 OEMs in the Global Trucking Industry with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides a detailed, comparative analysis on the Truck manufacturers and their ability to navigate prevailing internal and external challenges as well as market turbulence by developing appropriate strategies & plans.



Trucking is poised to soften and be in the correction mode over near term across traditional markets, especially Europe, after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new heavy trucks declining owing to softening of freight rates as well as transport volumes while the industry OEMs focus upon & hustle to deliver previously ordered trucks to customers & fleet operators amid continued supply chain disturbances in a difficult, complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

The North American Class 6-8 Truck Market, on the contrary, is likely to hold on to its growth momentum and maintain status quo for 2024 driven by replacement demand and infrastructure development. The medium & heavy truck registrations across emerging markets, especially China and India, contrastingly, are projected to register steady growth for 2024 aided by steady economic growth momentum across both these emerging, high growth markets.



The trucking industry, however, continues to make active & steady progress towards energy transition geared towards sustainability for the long term with focus on electrification & hydrogenization of transportation which is duly underway. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous trucks across industry OEMs.



