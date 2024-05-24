3D Metrology - Global Market Analysis 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Profiles of Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Nikon, ZEISS, KLA, KEYENCE, Jenoptik, Renishaw, Mitutoyo, and Creaform

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Metrology Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D metrology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are expansion of the global automobile industry and emphasis on quality assurance during the production process, increase in the need for increased productivity among businesses that manufacture electronics, as well as, increased interest in industry 4.0 and notable expansion in the aviation sector. The future of the global 3D metrology market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive, architecture & construction, medical, semiconductors & electronics, energy & power, heavy machinery, and mining markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global 3D metrology by product type, offerings, application, end use, and region.



3D Metrology Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

ODS

VMM

3D Automated Optical Inspection System

Form Measurement

3D Metrology Market by Offerings [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hardware

Software

Services

Hardware is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it is being consistently incorporated into industries including heavy machinery, electronics, building, aerospace, defense, and medicine in order to maintain the product's quality.

3D Metrology Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

3D Metrology Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Medical

Semiconductors & Electronics

Energy & Power

Heavy Machinery

Mining

Others

3D Metrology Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing popularity of high-speed internet gadgets and the prominence of developing industrial powers like China, Japan, and India.

Features of the Global 3D Metrology Market

Market Size Estimates: 3D metrology market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 3D metrology market size by product type, offerings, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 3D metrology market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, offerings, application, end use, and regions for the 3D metrology market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 3D metrology market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the 3D metrology companies profiled in this report include:

Hexagon

FARO Technologies

Nikon

ZEISS

KLA

KEYENCE

Jenoptik

Renishaw

Mitutoyo

Creaform

