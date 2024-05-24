Global Nanoparticle Analysis Market by Type of Analysis, Technology, End Use, and Region, Forecast to 2030: A Projected $4.02 Billion Opportunity Dominated by Malvern Instruments, HORIBA, and Beckman Coulter

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoparticle Analysis Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanoparticle analysis market is expected to reach an estimated $4.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing focus towards nanotechnology research, technological advancements, and rising government investment in pharmaceutical research and development activities. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the dynamic light scattering (DLS) measurement, microscopy, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA), laser diffraction, X-ray diffraction (XRD), and resonant mass measurement markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global nanoparticle analysis by type of analysis, technology, end use, and region.

Market Segment Highlights

Particle size will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing application in diverse life science research and development activities.

Nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing adoption of this technology for drug development process.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising research and development activities and presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

Nanoparticle Analysis Market by Type of Analysis [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Particle Size

Particle Concentration

Zeta Potential

Molecular Structure

Particle Shape

Molecular Weight

Flow Properties

Nanoparticle Analysis Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Microscopy Technology

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Laser Diffraction

X-ray Diffraction (XRD)

Resonant Mass Measurement

Others

Nanoparticle Analysis Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Institutions

Public and Private Research Institutions

Medical Device Companies

Nanoparticle Analysis Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Features of the Global Nanoparticle Analysis Market

Market Size Estimates: Nanoparticle analysis market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Nanoparticle analysis market size by type of analysis, technology, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Nanoparticle analysis market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type of analysis, technologies, end uses, and regions for the nanoparticle analysis market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the nanoparticle analysis market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the nanoparticle analysis companies profiled in this report include:

Malvern Instruments

HORIBA

Beckman Coulter

Shimadzu

Agilent Technologies

Microtrac

Wyatt Technology

