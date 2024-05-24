Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Industry Report 2024: Global Market to Witness 21% CAGR During 2024-2030, Analysis by Type, Platform, Power Source, Technology and Region

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen powered aircraft market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 21% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing focus of the aviation industry on decarbonization and increasing air passenger traffic across the globe. The future of the global hydrogen powered aircraft market looks promising with opportunities in the hydrogen combustion and hydrogen fuel cell markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global hydrogen powered aircraft by type, platform, power source, and technology, and region.



Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Up To 20 km

20 Km To 100 km

More Than 100 km

Up to 20 km is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Market by Platform [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Air Taxis

Business Jets

Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Market by Power Source [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hydrogen Combustion

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Hydrogen fuel cells expected to witness the higher growth due to growing demand for fuel cell electric vehicles like advanced air mobility.

Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Fully Hydrogen-Powered Aircrafts

Hybrid Electric Aircrafts

Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing focus towards green energy in advanced air mobility.

Features of the Global Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Market

Market Size Estimates: Hydrogen powered aircraft market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Hydrogen powered aircraft market size by various segments, such as by type, platform, power source, technology, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Hydrogen powered aircraft market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, platforms, power sources, technologies, and regions for the hydrogen powered aircraft market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the hydrogen powered aircraft market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the hydrogen powered aircraft companies profiled in this report include:

Airbus

AeroDelft

Flyka

HES Energy Systems

Skai

ZeroAvia

