Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2024

Oslo, 24 May 2024. The Annual General Meeting in PCI Biotech Holding ASA took place today, 24 May 2024.

All the matters on the agenda were approved and the minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are available on www.pcibiotech.com.

Contact information:    
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo        
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO / CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


