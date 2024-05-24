Germany Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Investment Opportunities Databook 2024: A $50.57 Billion Market by 2028, with Prepaid Payment Cards Overtaking Cash Transactions in the German Market

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card market in Germany increased at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.9%, increasing from US$29.78 billion in 2023 to reach US$50.57 billion by 2028.



The prepaid card industry is poised to grow at a steady rate over the medium term in Germany. The usage of prepaid payment instruments, including prepaid and debit cards, has been increasing consistently over the last few years. This trend is projected to continue further over the medium term, thereby offering support for the industry growth over the next three to four years.



The growing preference for digital payment solutions, like debit cards, has resulted in declining cash transactions in Germany. New players are entering the market to tap into the rising adoption of digital payment methods. This is aiding the competitive landscape in the German prepaid card sector. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the prepaid card industry in Germany over the next three to four years.



Prepaid payment cards are overtaking cash transactions in the German market, which has been largely cash-dominant in the past



In Germany, the way people make payments has significantly changed due to the impact of the pandemic. Traditionally, Germans have preferred using cash for their everyday transactions, but recent data indicates a shift in this trend. According to Statista, the percentage of transactions made with cash at point-of-sale declined from 55% in 2,017 to 39% in 2022. This change is attributed to the increased preference for contactless payment methods, driven by concerns about the COVID-19 infection.



Debit card transactions, on the other hand, experienced a notable increase, rising from 25% to 39% during the same period. Digital wallet transactions also experienced a slight uptick, moving from 5% in 2,017 to 9% in 2022. Additionally, the use of prepaid cards rose from 2% to 3%. Across Europe, there is a broader trend of digital and card payments gaining popularity, while cash payments remain prevalent in Germany and Austria, as revealed in a report by Deutsche Bank.



Regional firms are seeking to tap into the growing adoption of prepaid cards among German consumers



With the adoption of digital payment methods poised to grow further over the medium term, regional firms are planning to expand their presence in the European nation to aid business growth.

MyMonii, the Denmark-based pocket money app, announced the launch of its services in Germany in 2023. The fintech firm provides families with a mobile app and an optional Visa prepaid card, enabling them to manage their child's pocket money, while teaching kids how to manage their finances. The Visa prepaid card can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, including in Germany and abroad.

Going forward, MyMonii is planning to expand its presence in more European markets, as the demand for teen-focused prepaid card solutions is growing rapidly across the region. The publisher also expects more regional players to launch their teen-focused prepaid card offerings in the German market over the next three to four years.



Initiatives undertaken by the German Government to aid prepaid card market growth in 2024



To help citizens out with the soaring cost of living, the German government introduced monthly ticket passes for near-unlimited public transport usage in 2022. These travel passes cost just €9. The scheme initially ended in August 2022, however, the government worked on a follow-up pass costing €49 per month in May 2023. The government, in February 2024, revealed that the scheme will continue further throughout 2024.



The strategy behind the extension of the travel pass is part of the government's plan to cut down carbon emissions, while also helping out its citizens with the cost-of-living crisis. The government, in July and August 2022, sold a significant 50 million passes, saving 1.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions. The fact that the German government has put more funds into the scheme shows how popular it has been in the market. Notably, the extension of the travel pass is, therefore, expected to aid the growth of the broader prepaid card industry in Germany in 2024.

