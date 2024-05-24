Global Sustainable Marine Fuel Industry Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 59.4% During 2023-2028, Driven by Government Policies, Green Ammonia, and Environmental Incentives

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Marine Fuel Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sustainable Marine Fuel Market is projected to grow from $216.5 million in 2022 to $3.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.4%
The global sustainable marine fuel market determines the segments by fuel type, vessel type, and regional market analysis. The market sizing has been provided in value ($ millions) and volume (thousand tons). The report also covers competitive intelligence, which covers the ranking of prominent companies based on their product offerings in the sustainable marine fuel industry.
The report provides the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) analysis of the sustainable marine fuel industry and the recent activities of the companies on this front. The report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and market dynamics. It also provides details of emerging technologies and developments happening globally in the sustainable marine fuel industry.
Report Includes
- An overview of the current and future global markets for sustainable marine fuels in the shipping industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, projected CAGRs through 2028
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global sustainable marine fuel market, with market share analysis based on the fuel type, vessel type, and region
- Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
Key Questions Answered:
- What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?
- The increasing need for decarbonization of the marine industry, favorable government policies, and stringent environmental policies and incentives are key factors driving the market.
- Which vessel type segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?
- The containership segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028
- Which fuel type segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?
- The biofuel segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028
- Which region will dominate the market by the end of 2028?
- Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share due to the growing seaborne trade by ports located in the region. Also, the increasing GHG emissions in the Countries such as China, India are accelerating the demand for clean fuel technologies.
Profiles of the Leading Companies
- BP P.L.C.
- Cargill Inc.
- Chevron Renewable Energy Group
- DS Dansuk
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Goodfuels (Fincoenergies)
- Neste
- Shell Plc
- Totalenergies
- UPM
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|87
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$0.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$3.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|59.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Biofuels
- Hydrogen
- Ammonia
- Bio-methanol
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Overview
- SWOT Analysis
- Climate Policies and Regulations
- IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
- The Paris Agreement
- The European Green Deal
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Favorable Government Policies
- Green Ammonia as Shipping Fuel
- Environmental Policies and Incentives
- Market Challenges
- Price Volatility of Feedstocks
- Market Restraints
- Fraudulent Biodiesel Trade Practices
- Market Opportunities
- New Industrial Applications for Green Hydrogen
- Used Cooking Oil in the Marine Industry
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Development of Algae-based Feedstock
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Fuel Type
- Biofuel
- Bio-methanol
- Ammonia
- Hydrogen
- Market Analysis by Vessel Type
- Containerships
- Oil Tankers
- Bulk Carriers
- Other Vessels
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Sustainable Marine Fuel Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Sustainable Marine Fuel Industry
- ESG Practices in the Industry
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
