Global Sustainable Marine Fuel Industry Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 59.4% During 2023-2028, Driven by Government Policies, Green Ammonia, and Environmental Incentives

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Marine Fuel Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sustainable Marine Fuel Market is projected to grow from $216.5 million in 2022 to $3.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.4%

The global sustainable marine fuel market determines the segments by fuel type, vessel type, and regional market analysis. The market sizing has been provided in value ($ millions) and volume (thousand tons). The report also covers competitive intelligence, which covers the ranking of prominent companies based on their product offerings in the sustainable marine fuel industry.

The report provides the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) analysis of the sustainable marine fuel industry and the recent activities of the companies on this front. The report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and market dynamics. It also provides details of emerging technologies and developments happening globally in the sustainable marine fuel industry.

Report Includes

An overview of the current and future global markets for sustainable marine fuels in the shipping industry

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, projected CAGRs through 2028

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global sustainable marine fuel market, with market share analysis based on the fuel type, vessel type, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG rankings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market? The increasing need for decarbonization of the marine industry, favorable government policies, and stringent environmental policies and incentives are key factors driving the market.

Which vessel type segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028? The containership segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028

Which fuel type segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028? The biofuel segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028

Which region will dominate the market by the end of 2028? Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share due to the growing seaborne trade by ports located in the region. Also, the increasing GHG emissions in the Countries such as China, India are accelerating the demand for clean fuel technologies.



Profiles of the Leading Companies

BP P.L.C.

Cargill Inc.

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

DS Dansuk

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Goodfuels (Fincoenergies)

Neste

Shell Plc

Totalenergies

UPM



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 59.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Biofuels

Hydrogen

Ammonia

Bio-methanol

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Overview

SWOT Analysis

Climate Policies and Regulations

IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)

The Paris Agreement

The European Green Deal

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Favorable Government Policies

Green Ammonia as Shipping Fuel

Environmental Policies and Incentives

Market Challenges

Price Volatility of Feedstocks

Market Restraints

Fraudulent Biodiesel Trade Practices

Market Opportunities

New Industrial Applications for Green Hydrogen

Used Cooking Oil in the Marine Industry

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Development of Algae-based Feedstock

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Fuel Type

Biofuel

Bio-methanol

Ammonia

Hydrogen

Market Analysis by Vessel Type

Containerships

Oil Tankers

Bulk Carriers

Other Vessels

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Sustainable Marine Fuel Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Sustainable Marine Fuel Industry

ESG Practices in the Industry

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5ez7h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment