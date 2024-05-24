Convex Safety Mirror Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of Ashtree Vision and Safety Mirrors, Clarke's Safety Mirrors, DuraVision Mirrors, Fred Silver Mirrors, H2 Mirrors

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convex Safety Mirror Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global convex safety mirror market is expected to reach an estimated $87.7 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing emphasis on road safety and accident prevention and increased adoption of enhanced surveillance in retail and industrial sectors. The future of the global convex safety mirror market looks promising with opportunities in the traffic & road safety, industrial & warehouse safety, retail & commercial safety, and institutional safety markets.



Convex Safety Mirror by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global convex safety mirror by mirror type, application, and region.



Convex Safety Mirror Market by Mirror Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Full Dome Mirror

Half Dome Mirror

Quarter Dome Mirror

Full dome mirror is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Convex Safety Mirror Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Traffic & Road Safety

Industrial & Warehouse Safety

Retail & Commercial Safety

Institutional Safety

Others

Within this market, traffic & road safety is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Convex Safety Mirror Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Features of the Global Convex Safety Mirror Market

Market Size Estimates: Convex safety mirror market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Convex safety mirror market size by mirror type, application, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Convex safety mirror market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different mirror types, applications, and regions for the convex safety mirror market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the convex safety mirror market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the convex safety mirror companies profiled in this report include:

Ashtree Vision and Safety Mirrors

Clarke's Safety Mirrors

DuraVision Mirrors

Fred Silver Mirrors

H2 Mirrors

