UK Legal Services Market Report 2024: Healthy Growth in 2023, But Law Firm Numbers Down by 1,000 Since 2018, Increased Appetite for Generative AI Amongst Lawyers

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This annual report provides a unique detailed market review and analysis of the UK legal services market, including corporate law, conveyancing, family law, employment, personal injury and wills and probate. The report considers legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, market segmentation by key practice area with volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.

Key Highlights

In 2023 the UK legal services market registered value growth of 8.3% at current prices reaching £47.5bn.

The law firm population is declining year-on-year and, measured by firms regulated by the SRA in England and Wales, numbers had decreased to 9,341 in December 2023: between December 2018 and December 2023 law firm numbers in England and Wales have declined by over 1,000 law firms. Over the same period, the number of solicitors with practising certificates has increased by 13%.

Consolidation in many consumer law sectors has been a feature of the last few years and this has been the main factor behind the decrease in the law firm population. It has been high street law firms and SME law firms that have seen while the largest decrease in numbers.

Revenue growth of 6.7% was achieved by the top 100 UK law firms in the latest financial year 2022/23 but this was below the 10.1% recorded in the previous year. Total revenues of the top 100 were £33.7bn increasing from £31.6bn in 2021/22. However, increasing profits has been difficult in the latest financial year: the total net profit of the 100 largest firms was £10.267bn, little changed from the previous year's £10.261bn. It has been the mid-market corporate law firms that have performed the best in 2023.

A notable theme over the last year has been the growing role of private equity investment in the sector led by the purchase of global law firm DWF by Inflexion Private Equity Partners. The last 12 months also saw the first private equity move for a business run by barristers, private equity backed law firms such as Fletchers and Stowe Family Law continued to take on more businesses while private equity firms Lawfront Holdings and MAPD expanded their presence in the sector. Of all the mergers and acquisitions since the last report over 20% involve either new investments by private equity businesses or private-equity backed law firms.

Legal advice for business and commercial matters (including commercial property) is the largest specific market segment taking almost a 50% share of the total UK legal services market value. In the consumer law market, the best performing sectors have been family law and employment law followed by wills and probate. Personal injury and conveyancing have faced a tough 12 months.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET STRUCTURE

Clear majority of legal advisers are regulated

Proposed regulatory changes in Scotland

Unregulated sector

Law firm numbers decline by over 1,000 in last five years

Chamber numbers decrease in 2023

Licensed conveyancers

Patent and trademark attorneys

Cost lawyers

Other providers of legal services

Personnel numbers

Solicitors

Barristers

Other legal professionals

Total legal services employment

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Cause for concern over sustainability of civil legal aid

NAO report identifies more concerns about the legal aid system

Fixed recoverable costs apply from 1st October 2023

Potential new regulators for CILEX lawyers, paralegals and others

Family court reporting pilot to be extended

CMA investigation launched on wills, pre-paid probate plans, online divorce

HMCTS's court reforms behind schedule and delivering less

Solicitors Indemnity Fund taking over by SRA

Consultation on re-introduction of employment tribunal fees

Increased appetite for generative AI amongst lawyers in UK

THE KEY PLAYERS

The Top 100 firms generate growth but at a lower rate than the previous year

Acquisitions and mergers

Axiom Ince

M&As in the last 12 months

Top 50 UK Law Firms

Selected other legal services providers

Listed law firms and others with legal interests

Gateley PLC

Keystone Law Group PLC

Knights PLC

NAHL Group PLC

RBG Holdings PLC

Other listed companies with legal interests

Anexo PLC

Frenkel Topping Group PLC

Marlowe PLC

Redde Northgate PLC

Consumer Law Firms

Coop Legal Services

Fletchers Solicitors Ltd

Irwin Mitchell LLP

Minster Law Ltd

Simpson Millar

Slater & Gordon UK Ltd

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Healthy market value growth in 2023

UK exports of legal services pass £7bn for the first time

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Corporate, financial and commercial law

Overview

M&A activity

Company formations and insolvencies

Commercial Courts

International litigation and dispute resolution

Personal injury

Overview

The number of cases continues to decline in 2023

Official Injury Claim - two years since launch and still little use by individuals

Commercial and residential property, including conveyancing

Overview

Residential property market remains weak in 2023

Wills, trusts and probate

Overview

Probate applications declining as deaths also fall

Family law

Overview

Decrees absolute granted increase in 2023

Employment law

Overview

Employment tribunal cases decrease in latest year

THE FUTURE

Steady growth expected in 2024

Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs5jk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.