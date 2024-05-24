AMBCrypto Announces Significant Traffic Growth and High Industry Rankings

TALLINN, Estonia, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMBCrypto, a leading source for cryptocurrency news, has reported substantial growth in traffic, securing its position as a leading platform in the crypto news industry. The company's commitment to delivering timely and reliable news continues to attract a growing audience.



Phenomenal Traffic Growth

In April 2024, AMBCrypto achieved a milestone with 4.705 million visits, reflecting a 20.44% increase from the previous month. This surge in traffic underscores the trust and reliance on AMBCrypto for the latest cryptocurrency news.

High Global and Industry Rankings

AMBCrypto's growth is validated by its rankings:

Global Rank: #19,062

US Rank: #9,918

Finance/Investing Industry Rank: #258



Comparative Performance

AMBCrypto ranks third among top crypto news websites, following CoinTelegraph (11.14 million visits) and CoinDesk (9.482 million visits). AMBCrypto’s 4.705 million visits place it ahead of other notable sites like The Block and Blockworks.





Consistent Growth Trajectory

Since November 2023, AMBCrypto has demonstrated consistent month-over-month growth, attributed to its effective strategies and quality content.

Commitment to Quality Content

AMBCrypto's success is due to its commitment to providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive news coverage. Each article is meticulously researched and written to ensure reliability.

Engaged and Trustworthy Audience

The growing traffic reflects AMBCrypto’s trusted and engaged audience. The site offers in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and up-to-the-minute news, crucial for the crypto market.

Conclusion

AMBCrypto has distinguished itself as a leader in the crowded crypto news space. Its impressive traffic growth, high rankings, and commitment to quality content make it a go-to source for crypto enthusiasts.

For more information, visit AMBCrypto's website .

Media Contact:

Nawaz

AMBCrypto

nawaz@ambcrypto.com

https://ambcrypto.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e2897e-a173-47f0-8805-395b2bb99d40