United States Organic Food Analysis Report 2024: A $144 Billion Market by 2032 Featuring Danone, General Mills, Sprouts, Hain Celestial, Kroger, United Natural Foods, Dole, and Newman's Own

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Organic Food Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Organic Food Market size was worth US$ 59.41 Billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% from 2024 to 2032. The United States organic food market is estimated to reach US$ 144.15 Billion by 2032.







Over the past 20 years, organic food consumption has increased, according to the Organic Industry Survey. Actually, in 2020, American consumers spent $56 billion on organic fruit.



Rise in Certified Organic Farms



The United States organic food market is driven by growing disposable income and an increase in certified organic farms. Customers prioritize fitness and environmental concerns as their money rises. The demand for organic products is rising as a result. Concurrently, the growth in certified farms guarantees an additional supply of organic produce.



The U.S. economy's disposable income increased by 4.2% during the 12-month period ending in the final quarter of 2023, according to a report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. From $57,386 at the end of 2022 to $61,084 at the end of 2023, per capita income increased during the course of the year.



Availability of new Organic Food Products



The range of organic food products available is driving the growth of the US organic food industry. Producers and merchants are increasing the variety of organic products they provide in response to consumer demand for healthier and ecologically friendly options.



The market is also growing because there are so many organic alternatives available, which meet different customer needs. High-quality and innovative organic products attract new customers and support long-term organic food market growth.



Growing concern about Environmental Sustainability



The growing awareness of ethical farming methods and environmental sustainability is driving the growth of the United States organic food market. Customers choose sustainable techniques like crop rotation and natural pest management over ethical factors like animal welfare and support for locally owned, sustainable farming when selecting organic alternatives.



The National Organic Program (NOP) certification process is made easier for producers and handlers by the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP).



Deficiency bills guarantee financial stability for manufacturers who do not need loans, whereas marketing assistance loans support organic manufacturers in maintaining cash flow during market downturns.



Customers' confidence in the organic market is fostered by the USDA's certification procedures, which ensure the outstanding quality and integrity of organic products.



The primary extramural funding source for organic agriculture research, education, and extension in the United States at the moment is the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Applications from organic farmers are accepted for many of NIFA's competitive programs. Two of the programs, nevertheless, are only applicable to organic farming. These are the Organic Transitions (ORG) program and the Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative (OREI).



Advancements in distribution and Retail Channels



The US organic food market is expanding thanks in large part to the development of retail channels such as specialty shops, supermarkets, and internet platforms. Through enhanced accessibility and awareness, these channels serve a wider range of customers. Additionally, they offer comfort and variety, which encourages more customers to learn about and buy organic products. This more comprehensive attainment and comfort factor increases revenue, attracts customers, and builds brand recognition, all of which support the market's growth.



According to the USDA, conventional grocery retailers account for 55.6% of sales of organic food in 2021, surpassing natural food stores as the most popular outlet.



California Organic Food Market



The organic food market in California is prospering as a pioneer in sustainable agriculture. This is driven by consumer demand for organic merchandise.



According to USDA NASS through CCOF, California produces forty percent of the organic commodities bought in the United States, together with 68% of the United States of America's organic vegetables.



The favorable weather of the country and various agricultural landscapes enable the manufacturing of diverse organic produce, including fruits, greens, nuts, and dairy products. A vital guide for natural farming practices and stringent organic certification requirements ensure quality and authenticity. The influential food tradition of California and fitness-conscious population also force non-stop innovation and growth in the organic food sector, making it a leading market nationwide.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $59.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $144.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered United States



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Danone S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kroger Company

United Natural Foods Inc.

Dole Food Company Inc.

Newman's Own

Product Type - Market breakup in 7 viewpoints:

Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

Organic Processed Food

Organic Bread and Bakery

Organic Beverages

Organic Cereal and Food Grains

Others

Distribution Channel - Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

States - Market breakup of 29 States:

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

New Jersey

Washington

North Carolina

Massachusetts

Virginia

Michigan

Maryland

Colorado

Tennessee

Indiana

Arizona

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Missouri

Connecticut

South Carolina

Oregon

Louisiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Rest of United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ew3wj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment