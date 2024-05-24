Questor Announces Sale of Clean Combustion Unit in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: QST) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for $0.5 million dollars to supply a clean combustion unit to a large midstream company in Western Canada, an extension of an enduring relationship with over a million dollars of equipment sales in previous years, to effectively reduce site emissions. This ISO 14034 certified clean combustion unit safely handles acid gas, in addition to eliminating methane and other harmful pollutants at a 99.9 percent efficiency, exceeding stringent rules for emissions in Canada. Our innovative design significantly reduces capital, fuel, and operating costs for our clients at large gas processing facilities and refineries.



Questor continues to custom design tall clean combustion units in Western Canada to meet the new stringent emission regulations. The solid reputation we have developed in the Western Canadian basin at gas plants and micro-refineries for cost effective, high performing technology, which exceeds stringent regulations around sour gas and other emissions, highlights the growing market and continued opportunities for Questor in the provision of clean combustion solutions in Canada and internationally.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor’s clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site’s emission profile.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QST”. The address of the Company’s corporate and registered office is 2240, 140 – 4 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3N3.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL ‘QST’

Audrey Mascarenhas

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.