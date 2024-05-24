United States Online Grocery Market Report 2024: Projected to Surge to $622.92 Billion by 2032, Driven by Tesco, Walmart, Instacart, Kroger, Costco, Target, FreshDirect, and Peapod Online Grocer

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Online Grocery Market Report by Product, Purchaser Type, Delivery Type, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT Analysis and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States online grocery market, which valued at US$ 159.54 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to experience robust expansion, reaching an impressive valuation of US$ 622.92 Billion by the year 2032

This signifies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.34% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. Factors propelling this growth include advancements in technology, the convenience of online platforms, and shifting consumer behavior towards digital shopping avenues.







Online grocery shopping has increasingly been embraced, particularly within urban and suburban demographics, where the convenience of home delivery and curbside pickup is highly valued. The market is driven by factors such as rising disposable income levels and a consumer preference for convenience. Technological enhancements, emerging business models, and the integration of voice technology into shopping platforms are expected to further bolster market growth. The rise in smartphone penetration only serves to fuel this trend, with more consumers turning to mobile applications for their grocery shopping needs.



Insights from the United States Online Grocery Market Survey



According to recent survey data, a significant shift towards online grocery shopping is evident among US residents. With a notable portion of the population having purchased groceries online within a recent 30-day window, and varying frequencies of online grocery purchases reported, the trend towards online grocery shopping is clear. Furthermore, demographic breakdowns showcase varying preferences and adoption rates, underlining the market's diverse consumer base.



Leading Company Trajectories



Key players operating within the United States Online Grocery market include Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc, Instacart, The Kroger Co, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Target Corporation, FreshDirect, and Peapod Online Grocer, LLC. Recent developments by these companies showcase innovative strides, ranging from expansion into quick commerce and drone delivery services to acquisitions that consolidate market presence.



Product Segmentation Analysis



The market report segments the United States online grocery sector by various product categories such as vegetables and fruits, dairy products, staples and cooking essentials, snacks, meat and seafood, and others. This segmentation provides enhanced understanding of consumers' purchasing preferences and habits in the online grocery space.



Exploration of Purchaser Types and Delivery Models



Analysis of purchaser types indicates a categorization between subscription-based and one-time purchase models. Similarly, delivery types are dissected into click & collect and home delivery options, providing insight into the operational dynamics of the market and the evolving landscape of grocery logistics. This analysis mirrors the changing consumer expectations and shopping experiences within the online grocery market.



Conclusion



The United States Online Grocery market report provides a comprehensive view of the market's current standing and projected growth. By analyzing various market segments, consumer behaviors, and company performances, the report paints a detailed picture of the factors contributing to the industry's current trajectory and future potential. The continued adoption of online grocery shopping and the innovative approaches by leading companies suggest a dynamic and growing market landscape through 2032.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $159.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $622.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered United States





Companies Featured

Tesco Plc.

Walmart Inc.

Instacart

The Kroger Co.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Target Corporation

FreshDirect

Peapod Online Grocer, LLC

