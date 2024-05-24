Asia-Pacific $46.18 Bn Industrial IoT Market Forecast to 2030 by Component, Connectivity, End-user, Region, and Competitor

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Industrial IoT Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Industrial IoT market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a leap from US$ 24.97 billion in 2022 to US$ 46.18 billion by 2030. This growth, representing a CAGR of 8.29%, underscores the region's increasing integration of IoT technologies in various industrial sectors.



The market's expansion is primarily driven by the rising adoption of cloud platforms in the industrial sector and the increasing utilization of IoT devices to optimize operational efficiency. The integration of IoT in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare is revolutionizing traditional processes, leading to enhanced productivity and efficiency. However, the market faces challenges from IoT malware and ransomware, posing significant risks to data security.

The market is segmented by component, connectivity, end-user, and region. The report also delves into data breach statistics and theft & fraud complaints, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in the Industrial IoT sector.

By component, solutions is a key segment with a substantial growth opportunity of nearly US$ 19.74 billion between 2023-2030. Wireless technology, under connectivity, is experiencing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.5%. Among end-users, the Automotive sector commands over 18% market share in 2022, while the retail sector is expected to exceed US$ 5 billion by 2026.

China dominates the regional market with over 40% market share and a revenue of US$ 10.38 billion in 2022. India is exhibiting the fastest growth rate at over 9%. Other significant contributors include Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, and ASEAN countries, each playing a vital role in the market's development.

The market is characterized by the dominance of major players such as ABB Ability, Aveva Wonderware, Axzon, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fanuc Field System, GE Digital, HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM, Intel Corporation, KUKA AG, Linx Asia Pacific Manufacturing, Rockwell Automation, Inc, ORANGE, Plataine, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and other prominent players. Major players accounting for nearly 65% of the market share. These companies are pivotal in driving innovations and market growth through their IoT solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

