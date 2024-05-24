Revenue Recognition CPE Update: Evolving Issues (2-Day Online Conference: September 24-25, 2024)

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Recognition CPE Update: Evolving Issues 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Get your annual revenue recognition update here! ASC 606 made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers.

This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.

Learning Objectives

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective

See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda

DAY 1

8:45 - 11:00 - Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

Where people are getting stuck within the five-step model

Price concessions

Modifying contracts

Customer options and material rights

Performance obligations - software industry considerations

Significant financing component

Principal-versus-agent considerations

Contract costs

Onerous performance obligations/contracts

11:00 - 11:15 - Break

11:15 - 12:45 - SEC & Revenue Recognition Perspectives

SEC Comment Letter Trends and Themes

Accounting for usage-based fees

Acquired Contract Assets/Liabilities from Business Combinations

12:45 - 1:30 - Lunch Break

1:30 - 3:00 - Cases and Examples

Areas of significant complexity and judgment

Top causes of restatements

Operational and business model changes

Interaction with other guidance

3:00 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:30 - Impact on Internal Controls

Changes in Information and Related Data - Quality Needs

ASC 606 Internal Control Considerations

On-going ASC 606 Controls

Management Review Controls

Information Used in Controls (IUC)

IT-General Control Considerations

COVID-19 Impact on Internal Controls

SOX Optimization & Modernization

DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - Revenue Recognition: Fraud Issues

Context

Drivers of Rev Rec fraud

Rev Rec schemes and how they were perpetrated and what the ultimate outcomes were

How to best manage and or mitigate the risk of rev rec fraud

10:05 - 10:10 - Break

10:10 - 11:30 - Commissions: Deeper Dive

Adoption of ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs - Contracts With Customers

Provide foundational understanding of identifying costs to be capitalized under ASC 340-40

Provide foundational understanding of how to amortize incremental contract costs

Provide an overview of disclosure requirements

11:30 - 11:35 - Break

11:35 - 12:55 - Disclosures

Recent Trends

Disaggregated revenue

Reconciliation of contract balances

Qualification of performance obligations

Disclosure of significant assumptions

Quantification of costs to complete a contract

12:55 - 1:30 - Lunch Break

1:30 - 4:20 - ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas: Revenue Customer, Contract Duration, Enforceable Rights, Performance Obligations, Replacement Right, License Modifications, Measure of Progress, Contract Cost

Group will use polling to work through each question

Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

