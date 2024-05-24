Europe's Click and Collect Grocery Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $225 Billion by 2032 from $38 Billion in 2023, Driven by Tesco, Sainsbury, Carrefour, ICA Gruppen, & Colruyt

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Click and Collect Grocery Market Report by Product (Vegetables and Fruits, Dairy Products, Staples and Cooking Essentials, Snacks, Meat & Seafood, and Others), Purchaser Type (Subscription Purchase, and One Time Purchase), Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis reveals a burgeoning trend in the European Click and Collect Grocery Market, as it displays a substantial growth from a valuation of US$ 38.48 Billion in 2023 to an anticipated US$ 225.51 Billion by 2032. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.71% over the forecast period of 2023-2032. The convenience and efficiency of click and collect services are revolutionizing how consumers approach grocery shopping, combining the ease of e-commerce with the immediacy of traditional retail.







In a rapidly changing retail landscape, European consumers are increasingly opting for click and collect models. This trend addresses common deterrents to online grocery shopping like delivery costs and limited product ranges. In the UK, an impressive growth has been observed, with over 15% of eCommerce sales in 2023 being fulfilled via click and collect, a figure that significantly outstrips pre-pandemic levels. Likewise, across Europe, there is a surge in consumers preferring a hybrid of in-store and online grocery purchases.



Expansion and Innovation Strategies



Leading retailers across Europe are embracing the click and collect model, streamlining operations, and expanding their services. Notable developments include partnerships between IKEA and Tesco in the UK, and the progressive deployment of autonomous Auchan GO stores in Poland. Major players such as Tesco Plc., ICA Gruppen AB, and Colruyt Group are leading the charge, with initiatives ranging from refrigerated locker installation to the opening of new, strategically-placed distribution centres to accommodate rising consumer demand. Retailers are keen on providing flexible, cost-effective, and convenient collection options to their customers.



Market Segmentation Insights



The market is categorized by product types, including Vegetables and Fruits, Dairy Products, and Staples and Cooking Essentials, among others; and by purchase type, segmented into Subscription and One-Time purchases. Geographically, the report covers a comprehensive list of countries including but not limited to Belgium, France, the UK, Germany, and Russia, highlighting unique market conditions and opportunities across the region.



Corporate Efficacy and Competitive Landscape



The current landscape is competitive with several key players dominating the market. The analysis provides an overview of company strategies, recent developments, and detailed revenue analyses, illustrating the various approaches businesses are taking to secure their position in the market while catering to the evolving needs of the European consumer. These companies are at the forefront of a rapidly expanding market and are setting benchmarks for innovation and customer-centric services in the European retail sector.



With these market dynamics at play, Europe's click and collect grocery sector is forecasted to continue to experience a surge in both adoption and sophistication, underscoring the significance of convenience in the consumer purchasing journey. The market is well-positioned to meet and exceed the expectations of contemporary shoppers while providing retailers with novel avenues for growth and engagement.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $225.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Europe





