Life Science Technical Accounting CPE Update (2-Day Virtual Conference: September 17-18, 2024) - Understand the Latest Accounting Changes in Key Areas

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Technical Accounting CPE Update 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference will cover the latest developments in crucial areas such as Gross to Net Estimates, IPR&D and intangible assets, Revenue Recognition examples, M&A Trends, Complex Debt and Equity Structures in Life Sciences, Tax News, ESG, Regulatory Updates, and Joint Ventures: Accounting Considerations. Attendees will hear from experts at Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Effectus Group, life science analysts, and industry peers.

Learning Objectives

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors affecting the life science industry

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Agenda

Day 1

8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for R&D and Clinical Trials

R&D Funding Arrangements

R&D Cost Classifications

Other Intangible Assets

SEC Comment Letter Trends

10:05 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 11:30 - Tax Update

Latest legislative developments

Key Tax Proposals

Build Back Better Act Observations

Possible timing and other legislative priorities

11:30 - 12:15 - Lunch Break

12:15 - 1:35 - Revenue Recognition: ASC 606 Practical Issues - Life Sciences

Scope of Contract

Performance Obligations

Nature of promise: sales of points

Collaboration agreements

Sales using third-party platforms

Gross vs Net

Counterparty Perspective

1:35 - 1:50 - Break

1:50 - 3:05 - M&A in Life Sciences

Industry Trends

Accounting Considerations

3:10 - 4:40 - IPR&D and Intangible Assets

Accounting Insights

Day 2

8:45 - 10:15 - Convertible Debt

Accounting Considerations

When should companies consider convertible debt?

Convertible structure in the life science financing cycle

Changes of control, tax implications, size, maturity, and other questions

10:15 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 12:00 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations

Consolidation of controlled subsidiaries

Equity method investments

Financial assets

12:00 - 12:30 - Lunch Break

12:30 - 1:40 - ESG

ESG Landscape: Regulatory Developments

Operationalizing ESG & Sustainability

Disclosure Trends in Life Sciences Industry

Taking Action

1:40 - 1:45 - Break

1:45 - 3:15 - Regulatory Update

Update on SEC Proposed Rule: Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy Governance and Incident Disclosure

Market Trends

SEC Requirements Explained

ESG

Adoption Timeline

The Framework

Disclosure Examples

Financial Accounting Update

FASB Project Update

ASUs

Issues on the horizon

3:15 - 3:25 - Break

3:25 - 4:45 - Gross to Net

Introduction and Overview

Industry View

Estimation Methodology

Approaching Launch

Key Challenges

SEC Comments

Close and Financial Reporting

GTN Hot Topics Discussion

