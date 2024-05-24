Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press



Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2024.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan Cita-loan ISIN DK000954551-9 DK000954578-2 Reference rate Cita6M Cita6M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H Callable No No Interest rate cap No No Auction results Total allotment DKK 13,600m DKK 13,600m Total bids DKK 55,639m DKK 46,824m Interest rate spread +0.43% +0.42% Price 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-07-2027 01-07-2027

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

