Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2024.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanCita-loan
ISINDK000954551-9DK000954578-2
Reference rateCita6MCita6M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H
CallableNoNo
Interest rate capNoNo
Auction results  
Total allotmentDKK 13,600mDKK 13,600m
Total bids DKK 55,639mDKK 46,824m
Interest rate spread+0.43%+0.42%
Price100.20100.20
Other information  
Maturity01-07-202701-07-2027

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

