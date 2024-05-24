Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2024.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|Cita-loan
|ISIN
|DK000954551-9
|DK000954578-2
|Reference rate
|Cita6M
|Cita6M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 13,600m
|DKK 13,600m
|Total bids
|DKK 55,639m
|DKK 46,824m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.43%
|+0.42%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-07-2027
|01-07-2027
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
