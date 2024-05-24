Pre-Filled Syringes: End-to-End Processing (2-Day Virtual Training Course: July 25-26, 2024)

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Filled Syringes: End-to-End Processing Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive two-day course has been designed to offer a comprehensive, practical, and usable review of the production of PFS and will provide the latest information on all aspects of the process from manufacture and packaging for fill/finish through to final (post-fill) inspection. Quality will be a key focus of the programme and there will be extensive coverage of improvements in the manufacturing process, including advances in cleanroom technology and sterilisation.

Other sessions will address visual inspection and the latest regulatory requirements to ensure that you are fully up to date. The faculty of speakers will provide key guidance and advice from their practical experience in this field and there will be ample opportunity for discussion.

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Syringe manufacture from components to the final product - an overview

The initial choice - bulk or pre-sterilised components?

Siliconisation - not beloved, but required

Handling and process overview

PFS over time

Evolution of systems

Evolution of components

Evolution of application and application systems

Summing-up: Trends in PFS: Drug Delivery

New PFS formats

Safety devices

Self-injection devices

Advances in cleanroom technology

History

RABS

Isolator

V-CRT - Vetter Clean-Room Technology

Filling and closing: multi-format machine for nested syringes, vials and cartridges

Dosing and filling systems in comparison

Closing methods and their applications

Containment

Terminal sterilisation of pre-filled syringes - strange but feasible

Points to consider

Aseptic filling vs terminally sterilised

Summing-up: Trends in PFS: Machine Technology

Pumps 'fit for purpose'

In Process Control (IPC), filling & stoppering

Robotics

Day 2

Visual inspection of pre-filled syringes

Why do we inspect? Regulatory requirements

Inspection basics Defects - classification and defect evaluation lists Pros and cons of different inspection methods

Automated visual inspection of syringes - scope and limitations

Current developments

Secondary packaging machines for PFS: hero or villain of the PFS world?

Walk through a typical facility

Trends in secondary packaging: labelling, safety devices

Single machines vs combined machines

Autoinjectors

Target Product Process

Impact Primary packaging material

Assembling steps

Inline Controls

Function / Release Tests

Final Packaging

Regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes

ISO design compliance

New MDR - what about it?

US requirements for combination products

Case study/workshop

Based on the key user requirements provided, participants will come up with outputs for:

Design features of the PFS

Test methods

Manufacturing processes and manufacturing environment

Shipping PFSs all over the world

Points to consider

Shipping validation

GDP - Good Distribution Practices

PFS state-of-the-union address and event summary

Review of market drivers & drug development

Future trends in PFS

