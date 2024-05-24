Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 23rd are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

May 23rd

PresentationTicker(s)
Viva Gold Corp.OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
Relevant Gold Corp.OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
StrikePoint Gold, Inc.OTCQB: STKXF | TSXV: SKP
Aftermath Silver Ltd.OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG
Reyna Silver Corp.OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
Fathom Nickel Inc.OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
Intrepid Metals Corp.OTCQB: IMTCF | TSXV: INTR

Keynote Presentation: Critical Minerals Institute - "What are the critical Critical Metals?"

Jack Lifton, Co-Chairman

Energy Fuels Inc.NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.OTCQX: APAAF | CSE: API
Elevate Uranium Ltd.OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Barksdale Resources Corp.OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com