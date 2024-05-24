Notice of Early Redemption (incl. Record Date and Redemption Date) of LHV Group AT1 Bonds

AS LHV Group announces its decision to prematurely redeem the additional Tier 1 temporary write-down notes issued on 26 June 2019, registered with ISIN code EE3300111780 (hereinafter: AT1 Bonds). The early redemption will be carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions of AT1 Bonds, which permit full or partial early redemption after 26 June 2024, provided that investors are notified at least 30 days in advance and with the prior consent of the financial supervisory authority. The European Central Bank has granted its consent for the early redemption of the AT1 Bonds on 21 May 2024.



All 200 AT1 Bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 100,000, totalling EUR 20,000,000, will be prematurely redeemed. Bondholders will receive the nominal value of the respective bonds along with accrued and unpaid interest up to the redemption date. The amount payable to the investor for one bond shall be EUR 102,000.

The payment date shall be 26 June 2024, and the list of bondholders will be fixed on 25 June 2024, at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system (the record date).

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of April, LHV’s banking services are being used by 432,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 120,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 167,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





