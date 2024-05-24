Egypt E-commerce Databook 2024: A $14.9 Billion Market by 2028 - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-commerce sector in Egypt is experiencing a notable expansion, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory in the coming years. The country's online shopping landscape is expected to witness an increase from US$9.1 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$14.9 billion by 2028. This surge represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.91% between 2024 and 2028, signaling a healthy and dynamic market for online businesses and investors alike.



Market Opportunities Span Across Diverse Verticals



Opportunities for E-commerce in Egypt are seen across a multitude of sectors, with retail shopping, travel and hospitality, online food services, media and entertainment, and technology products and services leading the digital transformation. The market's evolution is bolstered by deep data-centric analysis on over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs) providing a comprehensive look at the Egyptian E-commerce environment and consumer behaviors.



E-commerce Drivers and Consumer Demographics



Several factors are driving the progression of E-commerce in Egypt, including a growing internet penetration rate, increased mobile usage, and expanded digital payment options. Detailed insights into customer demographics, such as age groups and income levels, offer E-commerce businesses a deeper understanding of the consumer landscape to tailor their strategies effectively.



Competitive Landscape and Market Shares



The report's findings also illuminate the competitive landscape of the E-commerce industry in Egypt, highlighting the market shares held by key players across several segments. Retail giants and travel platforms, alongside food service and entertainment applications, are among the businesses competing for dominance in this burgeoning marketplace.



The projected increase in E-commerce gross merchandise value, diversity of sales channels, and evolving consumer preferences underline the market's potential. The E-commerce industry in Egypt is at a pivotal point, where strategic investments and innovating to meet consumer demands may yield significant returns for local and international stakeholders.



Businesses seeking to capitalize on the Egyptian E-commerce market's promising growth will find this broad analysis invaluable for making informed decisions and positioning themselves advantageously in an increasingly digital economy. As the market for online goods and services continues to mature, stakeholders can expect a vibrant and competitive landscape ahead.



