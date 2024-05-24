Turkey E-commerce Business Databook 2024 Featuring Amazon, Hepsiburada, N11, Sahibinden, Trendyol, Banabi, Getir Yemek, Macrocenter, Yemeksepeti, Zomato, Biletall, Enuygun, Mart,i oBilet, Tatilbudur

Dublin, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-commerce sector in Turkey has been forecasted to exhibit continued growth, with expectations to reach a remarkable US$12.7 billion in 2024, progressing at an 8.27% increase on an annual basis. The horizon for medium to long-term growth remains highly promising, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.09% anticipated from 2024 to 2028.

This steady upward trajectory is predicted to culminate in a Gross Merchandise Value of US$16.7 billion by the year 2028. The Turkish market offers varied opportunities for key B2C verticals like Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, as well as Technology Products and Services.



Key Performance Indicators and Consumer Demographics



Owing to comprehensive data-centric analytics, key insights have been drawn from numerous performance indicators and consumer demographics. Analyses such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction have been instrumental in assessing the market structure. Furthermore, seller and buyer behavior, pinpointed through card abandonment rates and product return rates, have provided in-depth understanding of consumer tendencies within the Turkish market.



Competitive Landscape



The research also presents an overview of market shares held by predominant players across various E-commerce verticals. These insights cover the Retail Shopping sector with entities such as Amazon, Travel Ecommerce with platforms like Expedia, and Food Service Ecommerce with heavyweights including Uber Eats. Moreover, the report diligently explores E-commerce sales channels varying from Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, and Consumer to Consumer models.



Technological and Regional Insights



This assessment encompasses distinct market trends such as the impact of live streaming and cross-border purchases, elucidating the significant role of technology and regional dynamics in the E-commerce marketplace. The research further breaks down E-commerce spend by operating systems, device usage (mobile vs desktop), and provides a granular look at city tier-based market segmentation.



Payment Instrument Analysis



In an age where payment flexibility can be pivotal, an elaborate analysis has been undertaken on spending patterns by payment instruments. From credit and debit cards to digital and mobile wallets, the research encompasses a spectrum of payment mediums, recognizing their respective contributions to overall market growth.



The findings promise to equip industry stakeholders with crucial insights into the Turkish E-commerce landscape, highlighting areas for strategic planning and investment. The detailed examination of consumer demographics based on age, income levels, and gender underpin the opportunities for market players to fine-tune their approaches to cater to the unique Turkish E-commerce consumer base.



Through an in-depth understanding of E-commerce market dynamics and consumer behavior, stakeholders are positioned to navigate the evolving market confidently, capitalizing on the emerging trends that drive Turkey's E-commerce future forward.



