Discover the LCR (Lucre Way)Listing on XT

Singapore, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of LCR (Lucre Way) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (DeFi) and the LCR/USDT trading pair will start from 10:30 on 2024-05-29 (UTC).









About LCR

LCR is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon layer-2 blockchain with a max supply of 2 billion tokens. The LCR token, a product of the innovative Lucre Way project, is designed with a clear focus on utility, aiming to transform how digital assets are perceived and utilized. This utility-driven approach positions LCR as a trailblazer in the emerging landscape of functional cryptocurrencies.

LCR stands out by embedding utility at its core. It goes beyond being a mere digital token to serve a practical purpose within a designated platform or network. This utility-centric design allows LCR to facilitate various functions, from enabling access to decentralized applications to granting governance rights within its ecosystem. This approach ensures that LCR is not just another speculative asset but a vital component of the digital economy it supports.

The integration of LCR within the Lucre Way ecosystem is seamless, offering users a range of tangible benefits and functionalities. These include participating in governance mechanisms, accessing exclusive services, and utilizing DApps that rely on the token. This comprehensive integration underscores LCR’s role in creating a cohesive and interactive digital environment where users can fully engage with the platform's offerings.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT, has been instrumental in driving the exchange's mission to support innovative cryptocurrency projects. Speaking on the listing of the Lucre Way project and its LCR token, Warin remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome the LCR token to our platform. Lucre Way's commitment to utility and community engagement aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a vibrant and inclusive crypto ecosystem. The LCR token represents a significant advancement in how digital assets can be used and integrated within a decentralized framework, and we are excited to provide our users with access to this groundbreaking project."

About Lucre Way

The driving force behind the LCR token is Lucre Way, a visionary group dedicated to pioneering innovation in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Lucre Way’s commitment to utility, transparency, and community engagement is evident in their approach to developing and promoting the LCR token. Lucre Way’s goal is to redefine the digital asset landscape by emphasizing practical utility and real-world applications. This visionary approach seeks to address the limitations of purely speculative cryptocurrencies, positioning LCR as a functional asset within a dynamic and interactive ecosystem.

Community engagement is at the heart of Lucre Way’s strategy. The team understands that a vibrant and active community is crucial for the success of the LCR token. To this end, Lucre Way has established various forums and feedback mechanisms to ensure that community members can actively participate in the project’s development. This approach not only empowers users but also drives continuous improvement based on real-world feedback and insights.

The LCR token and the Lucre Way team together represent a powerful combination of innovative utility and dedicated community engagement. By focusing on practical applications and maintaining transparent operations, they are set to redefine the future of digital assets and decentralized ecosystems.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

