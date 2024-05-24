Rokiskio suris AB completed purchasing of own shares on the Tender Offer Market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. During the period from May 20, 2024, until May 24, 2024, the company acquired the maximal intended amount of shares, i. e. 2,725,523 units.



Total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 5,996,150.60.

Payments for the acquired shares will be settled on May 28, 2024.

Including the treasury shares previously acquired, now the company will have 3,586,797 units of own shares which will make 10 per cent of the Authorized Capital.

CEO

Dalius Trumpa

Tel.:+370 458 55200