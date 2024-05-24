Lifelong Labs’ Founder Greg Lindberg Explores the Scientific Impact of Fasting and Exercise on BDNF

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific data has shown the profound impact of fasting and exercise on brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). After years of studying the science of brain health, Lifelong Labs Founder Greg Lindberg learned that lifestyle interventions like fasting and exercise can significantly enhance BDNF levels, leading to better cognitive performance and overall wellness.

BDNF, a protein that plays a critical role in brain health, cognitive function and overall well-being, is essential for neuroplasticity – which is the brain’s ability to adapt and reorganize itself by forming new neural connections. This capability is important for learning, memory and recovery from brain injuries. Elevated BDNF levels have been linked to better mental health, reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases and enhanced cognitive abilities.

"Wellness activities like fasting and exercise can profoundly elevate BDNF levels, enhancing brain health, cognitive function and overall well-being," says Lindberg. "These practices not only support mental clarity and resilience but also contribute to a healthier, more vibrant life."

Lindberg says that intermittent fasting and regular physical activity like endurance exercise can increase BDNF production. The metabolic switch that occurs during these activities has shown to promote a beneficial stress response in the brain, enhancing neuroplasticity and improve memory and learning capabilities.

“Combined fasting and exercise have a positive effect on BDNF production, leading to remarkable improvements in brain health,” says Lindberg. “You can raise BDNF levels with daily endurance exercise and at least a 16-hour or 24-hour fast. When you do these activities regularly, you’re going to see enormous benefits in the ability to learn, retain information, handle adversity and grow.”

Lindberg says this is not a short-term solution, it’s a lifelong journey. To see benefits, he suggests making these activities a lifestyle. Starting with manageable fasting periods and gradually increasing intensity and duration of exercise can help people adopt these practices sustainably.

Lindberg further explores in his latest book Lifelong the science of BDNF and his anti-aging Lifelong Program which places a focus on fasting and exercise. Lifelong is available on Amazon. For more information, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit http://www.greglindberg.com or GregLindbergStory.com. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, this group of companies known as Global Growth is worth billions of dollars. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership: LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his books are available on Amazon. See: https://633days.com/ and see: https://lifelonglabs.com/. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c55af48-1891-49ae-ad94-538485ba2f55