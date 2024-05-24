Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 24 May 2024 (17.40 CEST)

KBC Ancora distributes an interim dividend of EUR 4.09 per share on 6 June 2024

The Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, decided at its meeting on 24 May 2024, to make an interim dividend payable on 6 June 2024, of EUR 4.09 gross per KBC Ancora share. The net coupon amount, after deduction of 30% withholding tax, is EUR 2.863 per share.

No final dividend will be paid.

The financial services will be provided by KBC Bank, KBC Brussels and CBC Banque.

Relevant dividend dates:

Ex-date: 4 June 2024

Record date: 5 June 2024

Payment date: 6 June 2024





---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:

30 August 2024 (17.40 CEST) Annual press release for the financial year 2023/2024

24 September 2024 (17.40 CEST) Annual report financial year 2023/2024 available

25 October 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders

