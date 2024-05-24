Casino Group: Judgment on FRH and Casino request for further extension under Dutch Financial Supervision Act

Judgment on FRH and Casino request for further extension under Dutch Financial Supervision Act

Paris, 24 May 2024

Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR0000125585, "Casino") hereby informs as follows: also on behalf of France Retail Holdings S.à r.l. (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Křetínský) (“FRH”), it is hereby announced that FRH and Casino have received a judgment of the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, the Netherlands, granting an additional thirty-day extension pursuant to Article 5:72(2) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht, "FMSA") of the time period provided in Article 5:72(1) FMSA. As a result, the period provided in Article 5:72(1) FMSA is extended by thirty days as of 27 May 2024. Reference is also made to the press releases of 29 April 2024 and 7 May 2024 in this respect.

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

or

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

