Guerbet : Hugues Lecat appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guerbet.

Hugues Lecat appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guerbet

Villepinte, 24 May 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast products and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing the appointment of Hugues Lecat as Chairman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the previously announced timetable (press release of 20 March 2024).

Following the approval of his appointment as director at the Annual General Meeting held today at the registered office, the Board of Directors of Guerbet unanimously decided to appoint Hugues Lecat as Chairman of the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. This dual appointment puts an end with immediate effect to his duties as “censeur” (non-voting director) since 20 March 2024.

Didier Izabel will remain a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee until the end of his term of office in 2026.

“I would like to thank all the shareholders and members of the Board of Directors of Guerbet, including Didier Izabel, for their trust in me. I am particularly excited to be given this role at a time when the Group is embarking on a strategic acceleration on several fronts, in particular by strengthening its leadership in MRI and bringing highly innovative AI solutions to market. I will strive to contribute to this acceleration by putting my expertise and deep passion for the healthcare industry at the service of Guerbet,” said Hugues Lecat.





Hugues Lecat is a graduate of the NEOMA business school in Rouen and holds an MBA from INSEAD. He began his career in the pharmaceutical sector at Medtronic France in the mid-1990s, where he quickly demonstrated his skills in business development and financial management. In 1999, Hugues moved to the commercial operations arm of Aventis Pharma France, where he was Chief Financial Officer for four years. He subsequently held several senior management positions, including CEO of Théraplix, a subsidiary of Aventis Pharma specialising in pain treatment and OTC products, and CEO of Sanofi-Aventis OTC. In 2009, Hugues became CEO of Cooper Consumer Health, before joining Ethypharm in 2010. As its Chairman and CEO, Hugues transformed Ethypharm from its original focus on galenic development into an international pharmaceutical group focused on the central nervous system and injectable products for hospitals. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2019. Hugues was also a member of the Board of Directors of NOVASEP on behalf of BPI between 2012 and 2017.

Guerbet’s Board of Directors is now composed of 12 members:

Hugues Lecat, Chairman of the Board, Independent Director*

Pascale Auger, Independent Director*

Carine Dagommer, Director

Marie De La Simone, Employee Director

Mark Fouquet, Director

Eric Guerbet, Director

Didier Izabel, Independent Director*

Céline Lamort, Director

Nicolas Louvet, Director

Claire Massiot-Jouault, Director

Marc Massiot, Director

Jean-Sébastien Raynaud, Employee Director

*These 3 directors may be qualified as independent members in accordance with the criteria of the Afep-Medef Code.

Next event :

Publication of 1st half 2024 revenue

25 July 2024 after market close

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 97 years, with more than 2,920 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, the United States and Israel. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €786 million in revenue in 2023.





