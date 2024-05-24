FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

24 MAY 2024

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 24 May 2024 was 64.6p per share, following a successful recent period for realisations and portfolio performance, more generally.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181