FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
24 MAY 2024

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 24 May 2024 was 64.6p per share, following a successful recent period for realisations and portfolio performance, more generally.

