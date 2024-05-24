FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
24 MAY 2024
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 24 May 2024 was 64.6p per share, following a successful recent period for realisations and portfolio performance, more generally.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181