Ithaca College Offers a Supportive Online Pathway to a Fulfilling SLP Career

Ithaca College has expanded its graduate degree programming with an online Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP).





Opportunities for speech-language pathologists are rapidly expanding, as seen by the high demand for SLPs nationwide in urban, suburban, and rural communities.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook shows a 19% increase in employment opportunities through 2032, much faster than the average of three percent for all occupations.

Master’s-prepared SLPs who want to help those with speech, language, communication, and swallowing disorders may find employment opportunities in areas such as education, early intervention, healthcare, telepractice, private practice, and research and academia.

Ithaca College’s Online MS-SLP: Ithaca’s part-time online SLP program is designed for working professionals and career changers who are ready to earn their graduate degrees but don’t want to disrupt their lifestyles. Coursework is completed 100% online, and there are no on-campus residencies. Two enrollment periods per year in the fall and spring offer scheduling flexibility.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of our speech-pathology program and to help so many exceptional new students as they take their education and careers to the next level,” says Ithaca College’s President Le Jerne Terry Cornish.

The degree can be completed in under three years with the necessary prerequisites and under four years without. For students’ convenience, Ithaca offers the prerequisites as part of the program.

Why Ithaca?:A connected learning environment with a diverse community of peers and immersive virtual simulations for quality learning experiences are just a few reasons Ithaca’s SLP program has succeeded for over a century.

Experienced faculty who are leaders in their field are dedicated to student education and growth. They not only mentor students but also continue to learn and develop as professionals to use their knowledge and expertise to make a difference.

Moreover, its history of exceptional program outcomes speaks volumes for the College’s reputation and success. Last year, 100% of the SLP students completed the program on time, and all passed the Praxis examination necessary for state professional licensure.

Free Clinical Placement Services: Outside the virtual classroom, students will participate in four clinical practica during the program, totaling 175 hours, and two full-time clinical externships in the last semester, each with 100 hours of practical, hands-on experience.

Finding these externships can take time away from studies, so Ithaca provides a dedicated placement service to help students find externships as close to their homes as possible.

“Beyond the coursework itself, we are committed to helping students from enrollment through externships and even in the job-search process, providing guidance and practical support such as career connections and networking opportunities,” asserts Cornish.

About the College

Ithaca College is a private school with a legacy of more than 100 years of quality speech-language pathology educational programming. U.S. News & World Report ranks Ithaca’s long-standing SLP program in the Top 100 SLP programs nationwide and No. 6 in New York.

Ithaca College is accredited by The Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Its Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology is accredited by the Council on Academic Accreditation of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

For more information about the online MS-SLP program at Ithaca, visit https://slponline.ithaca.edu/programs/masters-speech-language-pathology-online.

