Redefine Art Ownership with Rare: DeFi and Tokenized Real World Assets (RWA)

Dubai, UAE, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare is excited to unveil its groundbreaking tokenized art and design studio, setting a new standard in ArtFi (Art Finance) by integrating real-world assets (RWA), decentralized finance (DeFi), and innovative tokenomics. Rare is redefining art ownership and establishing a robust ecosystem where everyone can participate and share in the success of this forward-thinking venture. This scalable model thrives in both the physical and digital spaces.





Rare's Prestigious Partnerships and Unprecedented Growth

Supported by an elite network of partners and influential figures, Rare’s prestigious circle includes Conor McGregor, highlighting the caliber and allure of Rare’s offerings. High-profile collaborations with entities like Formula E are transforming the presentation and scalability of the art business. This elite backing highlights the platform's potential, heralding a new era where every participant can share in the monumental success of an innovative investment model.

Rare’s dedication to excellence is further showcased through its sponsorship of a US pro boxer with a 6-0 record, aiming for the Olympic Games. She proudly sports the R4RE branding during her matches, bringing Rare’s brand to a broad audience. Collaborations with top-tier fashion designers add unparalleled quality to Rare’s branding efforts, rivaling leading Web 2.0 VC-backed startups.

Stay tuned as Rare unveils more world-class partnerships to elevate its ecosystem to unprecedented heights.

Tokenomics and Revenue Sharing

Rare’s unique tokenomics ensure that owning R4RE tokens translates to owning an equivalent share of a real-world business's profit. This model provides participation-based rewards for those who stake at least 300K tokens. Launched two months ago, the token has seen remarkable initial success and is now consolidating, ready to ride the next wave of Real-World Assets (RWA). Rare plans to leverage its high-profile partners and clients during the bull market to drive significant volume into its token, benefiting all token holders.

RWA NFT Concepts: Bridging Art Ownership and E-Commerce

In an innovative leap, Rare is developing RWA NFT concepts that serve as certificates of ownership for real art, addressing a significant gap in the $70 billion global art market. Unlike typical PFP JPGs, Rare’s NFTs provide real solutions to real-world problems, making art ownership and trade more secure and accessible.

Rare’s offerings blend physical and digital experiences through secure and advanced smart contract technology. The company is also developing VR and AR digital galleries, setting new standards in art presentation and immersive experiences.

Exclusive Benefits for Token Holders

R4RE token stakers enjoy numerous benefits, including participation-based rewards, DeFi revenue sharing, exclusive discounts, and access to unique phygital works. Rare’s community-centric approach ensures that every stakeholder benefits from collective success.

Leveraging the Ethereum (ETH) ETF Approval

With the approval of the Ethereum ETF, Rare is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency investments. Rare’s innovative tokenomics and real-world asset-backed NFTs offer a secure and transparent investment opportunity, appealing to the new wave of institutional investors attracted by the Ethereum ETF.

Versatility and Business Model

The versatility of Rare’s business model enables adaptation to various niches, broadening its appeal. Clients are encouraged to use R4RE tokens with a 20% discount (15% after swap tax) on products and services. This financial incentive simplifies transactions and benefits small stakeholders through the share of taxes generated by transaction volume. This model is set to become a blueprint for many companies.

Rare’s business model leverages high-profile associations to gain exposure and demonstrate the adaptability of its custom design business. Increased transaction volume drives more rewards for stakers, creating a sustainable and scalable ecosystem that benefits all participants.

About Rare

Rare is a pioneering tokenized art and design studio, merging the realms of art, design, technology, and finance to create a unique ArtFi ecosystem. By leveraging blockchain technology, Rare redefines the creation, distribution, and ownership of art, offering enthusiasts and investors a vibrant community built on shared success and creative freedom.