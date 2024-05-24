Global Bottled Water Processing Market Size To Worth USD 342.79 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.9%

New York, United States, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bottled Water Processing Market Size is to Grow from USD 191.53 Billion in 2023 to USD 342.79 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the projected period





Bottled water is packaged and processed water intended for human consumption, and it is regarded as a healthy and convenient alternative to other packaged beverages. It is available in retail and department stores in a variety of convenient sizes. Bottled water is gaining popularity due to its health benefits, safety for consumption, and ease of use. Bottled water processing primarily treats and purifies water. Water processing technology helps to remove harmful bacteria from water, making it safe to consume. Individuals all over the world are becoming more aware of the importance of safe drinking water as concerns about water pollution and contamination grow. Bottled water is regarded as a reliable and safe alternative to tap water because it has undergone rigorous filtration, purification, and quality control procedures. As a result, governments around the world are looking for new ways to ensure that their citizens have safe drinking water. Furthermore, automated systems and machinery are frequently used to boost productivity while maintaining quality. As the number of bottled water plants grows, so will the demand for bottled water processing. However, the significant capital investment required to establish new water processing facilities is the primary impediment to bottled water market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filler & Capper, Bottle Washer, Blow Molder, Filter, and Others), By Technology (Chlorination, Reverse Osmosis (RO), Microfiltration (MF), Ultrafiltration (UF), and Others), By Application (Sparkling Water, Still Water, and Flavored Water), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

The filter segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global bottled water processing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the equipment type, the global bottled water processing market is divided into filler & capper, bottle washer, blow molder, filter, and others. Among these, the filter segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global bottled water processing market during the projected timeframe. This is due to an increased demand for water filtration to remove harmful microbes and chemicals. Filters are the primary equipment used in the early stages of water treatment techniques to help eliminate all unwanted water pollutants before further processing.

The microfiltration (MF) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global Bottled Water Processing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global bottled water processing market is divided chlorination, reverse osmosis (RO), microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), and others. Among these, the microfiltration (MF) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global bottled water processing market during the projected timeframe. The growing need to process and pass contaminated water through a special pore-sized membrane to remove microbes and large dust particles is driving the expansion of the microfiltration (MF) segment in the global bottled water processing industry.

The still water segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the bottled water processing market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global bottled water processing market is divided into sparkling water, still water, and flavored water. Among these, the still water segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the bottled water processing market during the estimated period. Natural mineral water is extracted from nutrient-rich underground water sources and purified to remove harmful contaminants. It also has a consistent mineral composition and the highest microbiological purity.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global bottled water processing market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global bottled water processing market over the forecast period. China is one of the world's most populous countries, with a total population of 1.43 billion (estimated in January 2024), making it a major user of bottled water. For more than a decade, the Chinese government has encouraged a healthy lifestyle, with both younger and older generations increasingly relying on bottled water for everyday use. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific bottled water equipment market is experiencing an increase in demand for processing, filling, capping, and packaging gear as companies attempt to create integrated and multi-functional solutions. The government's drinking water programs, together with rising demand for high-quality water, are likely to boost the bottled water processing business.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global bottled water processing market during the projected timeframe. This is due to growing consumer worries about drinking contaminated tap water in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Furthermore, the quickly increasing travel and tourist industry in Europe has produced a great demand for bottled water, which has contributed to the growth of the bottled water processing market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Bottled Water Processing Market include Coca-Cola, Axeon Water Technologies., Donaldson Company, Inc., Danone, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Inline Filling Systems Inc., Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc., Lenntech B.V., Norland International Inc., Nestlé, PepsiCo, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), The Dow Chemical Company, SUEZ, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Velocity Equipment Solutions, and Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Bisleri International aimed to improve its manufacturing capacity and strategic distribution network in order to effectively promote its products and gain market share. Bisleri International now has 128 manufacturing plants and plans to raise that number to 150.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Bottled Water Processing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Equipment Type

Filler & Capper

Bottle Washer

Blow Molder

Filter

Others

Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Technology

Chlorination

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Microfiltration (MF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Others

Global Bottled Water Processing Market, By Application

Sparkling Water

Still Water

Flavored Water

Global Bottled Water Processing Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



