360 Power Quality Pioneers a More Streamlined and Reliable UPS Marketplace Future

Carol Stream, Illinois, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2021, 360 Power Quality has been providing unmatched power protection to businesses, enabling smooth and uninterrupted operations within all sectors. With just four years in the industry, the trailblazing company carved its own niche in this crowded, competitive arena, alluring clients with unique integration systems and meticulously crafted products.

Leveraging the team’s over 100 years of collective experience, 360 Power Quality delivers technically advanced products, from power conditioners and UPSs to external maintenance systems and battery cabinets, ensuring all client’s unique needs are satisfied. Heralded by Mike Chmura, President and CEO with over 35 years of experience, 360 Power Quality stands as a beacon of innovation, longevity, and reliability.

The trust and support garnered among clients when working for another company is what ultimately prompted Mike to establish his business. “Honesty and mutual benefits are the two factors that helped us grow,” he says. “In business, challenges come up, and you need to have difficult conversations. But you get through it and continue to grow together. We also allow business partners to service clients in addition to selling, which creates an extra income source.”

Among a broad selection of services 360 Power Quality offers through its business partners preventative maintenance plans throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, helping clients avoid costly unplanned downtime. UPS battery replacement kits are available through these sources and are delivered promptly. Technical support is provided through 360 Power Quality and their associated business partners available 24/7, all year round.

Cutting-edge power conditioners are the firm’s cornerstone, providing the cleanest power with isolation and surge suppression. 360 Power Quality’s range begins with low-voltage power conditioners used to support point-of-sale and small-footprint systems. For those clients with higher needs, the company sources single- and three-phase UPSs with parameters from 1 to 40 kVA. These systems are adapted to support VolP, PBX, and Telecom systems, small data centers, advanced control systems, medical lab equipment, and light industrial facilities.

The wide UPS range allows 360 Power Quality to serve any market or application, from data centers, manufacturing, government agencies, medical facilities, banks and financial institutions, retail, and more.

The pursuit of client satisfaction inspired Mike to seek alternative storage solutions, ones that would enable swift delivery services and battery replacements. To achieve that, 360 Power Quality stores all products in-house and is able to ship them out within 24 to 48 hours. Moreover, the company utilized an innovative box design to minimize the space taken by storage. Within the company, all product parts and peripheral equipment are produced and kept in the same warehouse, simplifying the development process and making it more affordable for customers.

Though 360 Power Quality has been in the UPS marketplace for only four years, the company’s dedication to excellence and the founder’s broad expertise enabled it to work with renowned clients, such as one of America’s most-known spacecraft manufacturers and global medical devices and healthcare companies.

Looking into the future, 360 Power Quality strives to provide more cutting-edge solutions that will help clients run streamlined business operations. Currently, the company is developing larger 3-phase UPS systems up to 100 kVA, with plans to expand to 300 kVA within two years. These ventures are fueled by Mike’s dedication to staying on top of the ever-changing trends and addressing the significant UPS needs of MRI systems, large data centers, and global automotive manufacturers.

“Current systems are faulty; there are many delays, quality inconsistencies, and unplanned downtime for clients,” Mike stresses. “After all, UPS should be all about making life easier, delivering reliable products, and improving the industry with innovation. That’s what we have achieved in four years, and we’re excited for the future.”

Media Contact

Name: Mike Chmura

Email: mchmura@360powerquality.com



