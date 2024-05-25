Quinclorac Herbicides Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 7.2% CAGR and USD 68 Billion Projection by 2033

Newark, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 34 Billion quinclorac herbicides market will reach USD 68 Billion by 2033. Increasing urbanization and rapid technological advancements may fuel the growth of the Quinclorac Herbicides Market. The expansion of the global Quinclorac Herbicides market is further driven by the increasing trend of urbanization. Urbanization leads to the expansion of land dedicated to residential, commercial, and industrial development, necessitating the use of herbicides for maintaining lawns, landscapes, and non-agricultural areas. Quinclorac herbicides find significant application in urban areas for controlling weeds in turfgrass and ornamental plants, thus fueling the demand for effective weed management solutions.



As urban areas grow or develop, the importance of aesthetically pleasing lawns and landscapes rises, driving up the demand for such herbicides. Residents in cities and property managers seek sustainable methods to control weeds while preserving turfgrass and ornamental plants to enhance outdoor spaces' visual appeal. The increasing popularity of quinclorac herbicides in urban areas has led to a notable shift towards their use in lawns, parks, and golf courses, replacing alternative management strategies.



Scope of Quinclorac Herbicides Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7.2% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 34 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 68 Billion Largest Market APAC Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Quinclorac Herbicides Market Size by Type (Single Preparation, Compound Preparation), Application (Paddy, Lawn), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033

APAC emerged as the largest global Quinclorac Herbicides market, accounting for 48% of the total market. Owing to APAC being home to the agrarian market. Especially, in densely populated countries: India and China. North America exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to rapidly growing technological advancements in the agriculture sector in the region.



Single Preparation has dominated the market accounting for 56% of the total market



Single Preparation has dominated the market accounting for 56% of the total market. Owing to rapid technological advances and increasing demand of the same in the imperative weed species in the global market. Whereas, Compound Preparation is expected to provide a lucrative growth rate in the future, owing to the rapidly growing demand of the same towards resistance of weed in the global market.



The Lawn segment has dominated the Quinclorac Herbicides market. Thereby acquiring 52% in the year 2023



The Lawn segment has dominated the Quinclorac Herbicides market. Thereby acquiring 52% in the year 2023. Further, it happen to be the fastest-growing segment within the market owing to increasing use of Quinclorac Herbicides across all the seasons and rapidly growing technological advancements in the market.



Latest Development:



• In May 2023, Godrej Agrovet Ltd. (GAVL) unveiled PYNA, its comprehensive brand for specific cotton herbicides. Under the PYNA umbrella, three weed control products - Hitweed Maxx, Hitweed, and Maxxcott - are offered for use in cotton fields.



• In May 2023, Syngenta collaborated with FMC Corporation to bring to market a novel herbicide named Tetflupyrolimet, tailored for rice cultivation throughout Asia.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rapidly growing agriculture industry in the global market



The growth of the global Quinclorac Herbicides market is significantly propelled by the expansion of the agriculture industry. As agriculture expands, particularly in regions facing high weed pressure, there is an increasing preference for chemical solutions like Quinclorac. With a growing number of farmers cultivating larger areas to meet rising demands for food and biofuel crops, the necessity for more effective weed management systems becomes evident. Consequently, the herbicide market experiences further expansion. As agricultural production scales up to meet the surging global demand for food, feed, fiber, and biofuels, more land is brought under cultivation. This expansion underscores the crucial need for highly effective weed control measures aimed at enhancing crop productivity and yields.



Restraints: Increasing shift towards IPM (Integrated Pest Management)



A significant factor potentially hindering the growth of the global Quinclorac Herbicides market is the shift towards Integrated Pest Management (IPM). Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable farming practices and environmental concerns has driven the adoption of IPM methods. IPM regulations advocate for diversifying pest management approaches by integrating organic pest control methods like cultural, biological, and mechanical techniques, aiming to reduce reliance on chemical pesticides such as Quinclorac. This shift in cropping practices may lead to decreased usage of the product over time.



Opportunities: Increasing urbanization



Challenge: Increasing number of market players



The influx of new companies into the market heightens competition, potentially sparking price wars and diminishing profit margins as firms compete for market dominance. Additionally, the increased number of competitors can saturate the market, posing challenges for individual companies striving to distinguish themselves and secure substantial market share.



Some of the major players operating in the Quinclorac Herbicides market are:



• BASF

• Nufarm

• Lier Chemical

• UPL

• Control Solutions

• OCI Company

• Shandong Luba Chemical

• Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical

• Wynca Group

• ADAMA



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Single Preparation

• Compound Preparation



By Application:



• Paddy

• Lawn



About the report:



The global Quinclorac Herbicides market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



