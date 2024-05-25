Tailgating Detection Market Size is Surpassing USD 0.66 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 7.5% CAGR

Newark, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.32 Billion tailgating detection market will reach USD 0.66 Billion by 2033. Rapidly emerging technological advancements. Technological progress has facilitated the creation of increasingly sophisticated and precise tailgating detection solutions. These systems leverage a range of technologies including sensors, video analytics, and artificial intelligence to reliably detect and identify instances of tailgating. This advancement has greatly enhanced the efficacy of security measures and decreased the occurrence of false alarms. As a result, these factors are expected to drive growth in the tailgating detection market during the forecast period.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14343



Scope of Global Tailgating Detection Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7.5% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 0.32 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 0.66 Billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Tailgating Detection Market Size by Type (Imaging Measurement System, Non-Imaging System), Application (Commercial, Government Departments and Organizations), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



APAC emerged as the largest global Tailgating Detection market, accounting for 41% of the total market. Further, it is expected to be the fastest growing in the region. Owing to increasing investments and government funding coupled with rapid urbanization and tremendous growth in the APAC countries: India, China, Japan to name a few.



In 2023, the imaging measurement system dominated the market with a commanding 52% share



In 2023, the imaging measurement system dominated the market with a commanding 52% share and is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing segment. This system excels in identifying both the tailgate of individuals and vehicles. With advanced image processing algorithms employed in video analytics, it can accurately determine people counts and recognize license plates of vehicles.

Governments worldwide are placing significant emphasis on developing smart cities to enhance road traffic management, citizen safety, energy efficiency, and economic prosperity. Consequently, the adoption of imaging measurement systems is expected to surge in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the system's high level of customization and scalability is a key factor driving its adoption among end-users, thereby propelling growth in the tailgate detection system market.



In 2023, the government departments and organizations segment dominated the market, securing a 43% market share



In 2023, the government departments and organizations segment dominated the market, securing a 43% market share. This segment comprises various entities such as government facilities, defense installations, railway stations, airports, ports, municipalities, and utility stations. With a growing focus on national security, governments worldwide are making substantial investments in advanced security solutions, including tailgate detection systems. Unauthorized access to these critical assets and data could pose unforeseen national security threats.

airports and metro authorities are increasingly adopting tailgate detection systems to bolster their security measures. Moreover, the emphasis on developing smart cities is driving market growth, as tailgate detection systems play a role in managing traffic and parking spaces in urban areas.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14343



Latest Development:



• In Optex Co Ltd. expanded its presence in Europe by establishing a new subsidiary, Optex Security B.V., in The Hague, The Netherlands in 2020, aimed at fortifying its business operations in the region.



• Integrated Design Ltd introduced Glassgate 400 Plus in 2019, a glass panel speed gate featuring lanes of up to 1200mm wide and equipped with a tailgate detection feature.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Integration of AI and ML in Tailgating Detection



The security industry is witnessing a growing trend towards integrated security systems, consolidating functionalities such as access control, surveillance, and intruder detection. This holistic integration enhances security management. Additionally, a significant advancement is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into tailgating detection systems. AI algorithms can analyze real-time data from various sources, improving the precision of threat detection by identifying anomalies and potential security breaches more effectively.



Restraints: Increased cost of security systems



A notable consideration is the significant cost linked with deploying tailgating detection systems. The upfront expenses encompass expenditures on hardware, software, installation, and ongoing maintenance, which can be considerable for businesses, particularly smaller ones operating within constrained budgets.



Opportunities: Rapidly emerging technological advancements



Technological progress has facilitated the creation of increasingly sophisticated and precise tailgating detection solutions. These systems leverage a range of technologies including sensors, video analytics, and artificial intelligence to reliably detect and identify instances of tailgating. This advancement has greatly enhanced the efficacy of security measures and decreased the occurrence of false alarms. As a result, these factors are expected to drive growth in the tailgating detection market during the forecast period.



Challenge: Lack of Awareness of Tailgating Detection



The unauthorized practice of tailgating, wherein an individual follows closely behind someone else to gain entry into a secured area, represents a significant security concern for organizations. However, if decision-makers and security personnel lack awareness regarding tailgating detection technologies, they may not fully grasp the severity of the threat or may neglect to implement suitable measures to address it. As a result, their facilities could remain vulnerable to security breaches.



Some of the major players operating in the Tailgating Detection market are:



• IDL

• Optex

• Newton Security

• Irisys

• Detex

• IEE S.A.

• Keyscan

• Kouba Systems

• TDSi Integrated Security Solutions

• Axis



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Imaging Measurement System

• Non-Imaging System



By Application:



• Commercial

• Government Departments and Organizations



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14343/single



About the report:



The global Tailgating Detection market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com