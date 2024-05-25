Global Topical Wound Agents Market Size To Exceed USD 3.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.89%

New York, United States , May 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The topical wound agents market covers a wide range of products designed to improve wound healing and prevent infection when applied directly to the skin. This market includes a diverse variety of topical agents such as antimicrobial creams, hydrogels, wound dressings, and skin replacements. These products are used to treat acute and chronic wounds, including cuts, burns, pressure ulcers, and diabetic ulcers. The increased prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and vascular disease increases the demand for wound care products. As the world's population ages, chronic wounds grow more common among the elderly, boosting the demand for advanced wound care solutions. The availability of advanced wound care products, as well as improved awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of effective wound management, contribute to market growth.

Topical Wound Agents Market Value Chain Analysis

The topical wound agents market value chain includes research and development by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to innovate new technologies, manufacturing by firms and contract manufacturers to produce products, regulatory compliance to ensure standards are met, distribution to healthcare facilities facilitated by distributors and logistics firms, marketing and sales targeting healthcare professionals and patients, clinical education and training.

The topical wound agents market value chain includes research and development by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to innovate new technologies, manufacturing by firms and contract manufacturers to produce products, regulatory compliance to ensure standards are met, distribution to healthcare facilities facilitated by distributors and logistics firms, marketing and sales targeting healthcare professionals and patients, clinical education and training.

Insights by Product

The creams segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Creams are popular among healthcare providers and consumers because they are convenient and easy to use as a topical wound treatment. Creams' silky texture enables for uniform application across the wound area, resulting in adequate coverage and absorption of active ingredients. Many creams contain moisturising elements to help maintain an optimal wound healing environment by reducing excessive dryness. Moisturised wounds have been shown to heal faster and with less scarring, increasing the demand for wound care creams. Manufacturers are continually refining cream formulations to improve its therapeutic properties and performance. This includes the use of advanced wound healing medicines, growth hormones, and bioactive compounds to accelerate wound closure and tissue regeneration.

Insights by Drug Type

The antiseptics segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As chronic diseases become more widespread and surgical procedures increase, so does the risk of wound infection. Antiseptics prevent and treat illnesses by killing or inhibiting the growth of germs such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Healthcare workers are increasingly focusing preventive measures to reduce the occurrence of wound infections, especially in high-risk settings such as hospitals and long-term care facilities. Antiseptics are used proactively to clean and disinfect wounds, preventing microbial colonisation and minimising the risk of infection. Antiseptics are versatile and can treat a variety of wounds, such as cuts, abrasions, burns, surgical incisions, and persistent ulcers.

Insights by Application

The topical wound agents segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, and pressure ulcers, are becoming more widespread around the world as populations age, diabetes and obesity rates rise, and lifestyle-related illnesses increase. Topical wound therapies are vital for wound care and healing. The world's ageing population is increasing the incidence of age-related wounds and comorbidities. Elderly persons frequently require specialised wound care, which includes the use of topical medications tailored to their specific requirements. As the elderly population expands, so will the need for effective topical wound agents. The increasing number of elective and emergency surgical procedures raises the demand for topical wound agents for postoperative wound care.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Topical Wound Agents Market from 2023 to 2033. Diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are widespread in North America, which raises the risk of chronic wounds. As a result, there is a high demand for topical wound agents that can treat these conditions and enhance wound healing. The region boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure, including cutting-edge medical facilities, highly qualified healthcare personnel, and sophisticated wound care technologies. This supports the use of advanced topical wound agents and innovative therapeutic approaches. North America, like many other parts of the world, is experiencing demographic shifts, with an ageing population increasing the prevalence of age-related illnesses and chronic wounds. The older population's unique wound care requirements create a growing market for specialised topical wound agents tailored to their needs.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Many Asia-Pacific countries' economic growth has resulted in increased healthcare spending, driving up demand for sophisticated wound care therapies including topical wound agents. Governments and healthcare organisations are spending in improving healthcare infrastructure and boosting access to quality healthcare services, which is driving market growth. Chronic disorders like diabetes, cardiovascular difficulties, and obesity are growing more widespread throughout Asia-Pacific. These illnesses typically result in chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, emphasising the importance of effective topical wound agents for managing these conditions and preventing complications. The Asia-Pacific region, like many others, is experiencing demographic ageing, with a growing proportion of elderly persons who are more susceptible to have chronic wounds.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key vendors in the Global Topical Wound Agents Market are Anika Therapeutics Inc, Arch Therapeutics, Inc, Pfizer, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Viatris, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Osiris Therapeutics, Smith & Nephew PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Vericel Corporation, and Other Key Vendors

Recent Market Developments

In February 2023, SERDA Therapeutics has filed an Investigational New Drug Application with the US FDA for their principal product, SN514 hydrogel. The company developed SN514 hydrogel, a pioneering enzymatic wound debridement agent.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Topical Wound Agents Market, Product Analysis

Creams

Gels

Sprays

Topical Wound Agents Market, Drug Type Analysis

Antiseptics

Antibiotics

NSAIDS

Topical Wound Agents Market, Application Analysis

Chronic

Acute

Topical Wound Agents Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



