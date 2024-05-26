Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Barter Protocol

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 26, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Barter Protocol



OKX Wallet is now integrated with Barter Protocol, the liquidity hub on X Layer. With this integration, the OKX Web3 community will be able to access Barter Protocol's solutions via web extension.

One of the key features of Barter Protocol is the introduction of USDX, Barter's decentralized stablecoin. Barter Protocol also offers a strategic LP managing mechanism, LP Module, a thoughtful design aimed at providing users with greater autonomy in selecting yield strategies.



